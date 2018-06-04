Man United transfer news: Sergio Ramos becomes a danger for United, romantic relation could make €200 million star join Old Trafford and more - June 4, 2018

After Liverpool fans, Sergio Ramos probably just wants to become hated by Manchester United too!

Ramos is a danger for United

Hello and welcome to the Manchester United transfer roundup for the day. It is just another usual day for the Red Devils as they have been swamped with transfer stories today in the press.

The likes of David De Gea, Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale Fred, Federico Chiesa, Diego Dalot and Toby Alderweireld feature in the rumours section today, so without further ado, we are just going to reveal what today is all about…

#5 Fred medical and Bale bad news

Fred to Manchester United is a rumour that has been around for quite a while. And now, things might finally be official as Goal report that the Brazilian, who was with the Brazil national team in Liverpool, has flown to Manchester to complete his medical with the Old Trafford.

The deal is worth around £52.5 million could be completed within the next 24 hours. Brazil coach Tite, meanwhile, gave an update regarding the midfielder’s potential move and stated that he would also have liked to sign him was he a coach of a club.

“Edu [Gaspar, general coordinator for Brazil’s national team] has a very loyal relationship with the players,” said Tite.

“When there is a club-related matter, which is inevitable, they will put it to us and the goal is to resolve it as soon as possible to get the mind geared towards the national team.

“If I were a coach, I would ask him to sign him, too.”

Moving on, Liverpool legend Steve Nicol is sceptical of Gareth Bale joining Manchester United whilst Mourinho is at the helm at the Old Trafford. Nicol thinks that Mourinho’s defensive ways might make the Welshman think twice before going to the Theatre of Dreams.

“We’ve always spoken about Gareth Bale going to Manchester United and the question has always been the same one,” he said.

“Considering the way Mourinho plays and would want him to defend, would Bale want to go to Man Utd?

“If [Napoli manager] Maurizio Sarri was the manager of Man Utd, this whole thing would be a lot easier.”

He finally added that the deal could cost much more than the protracted sum of €100 million.

“If Bale does go, it’s going to be a lot more than €100m (£88m),” he added.