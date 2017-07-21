Manchester United transfer round-up: Mourinho wants Aurier, update on Perisic and more

All the latest transfers rumours surrounding Manchester United.

@ShashiManUnited by Shashi Football Transfer Roundup 21 Jul 2017, 02:28 IST

A move to Manchester United beckons?

Mourinho wants Aurier at Old Trafford

Jose Mourinho is still keen on bringing a right-back to Manchester United this season and L'Equipe understand that player will be PSG's Serge Aurier, reports The Independent.

The report claims that United have been forced to drop Fabinho's chase as Monaco are not lowering their £50 million valuation. Aurier, however, has a price tag of £25 million with PSG willing to let the player leave this summer.

Juventus and Manchester City have cooled off their interest in the Ivory Coast international after the player has his heart set on a move to Old Trafford.

Zlatan still keen on Man United

Zlatan has begun light training on his damaged knee

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is willing to extend his stay with Manchester United but will keep a track of their Champions League progress this season, according to reports from Daily Mail.

The 35-year-old striker has impressed everyone in his fight back to full-fitness and has even started light training on his damaged knee.

According to reports, Zlatan has already said 'No' to LA Galaxy's £6.5million-per-year contract as he wants to win a major trophy with United before saying his farewell to the Premier League.

Jose Mourinho has constantly pushed the Man United board to offer Zlatan with a new contract as the manager still believes that the striker could help the club in the latter part of 2017/18 season.

Why have United not signed Perisic yet?

Perisic's future remains uncertain as of now

The Ivan Perisic to Manchester United saga is not going anywhere after Inter Milan's technical director Walter Sabatini came out earlier today and spoke about the transfer at length.

Speaking with Sky Sports Italia, Sabatini said: "You all know what we want, but the offer has not yet arrived."

According to reports, Inter have already rejected a £44 million bid from Man United and are holding out on their initial valuation of £50 million.

The Serie A club are also adamant on getting Anthony Martial on a season-long loan, which Mourinho has strongly refused. Perisic, for now, is part of Inter Milan's pre-season tour but his future remains very uncertain.

Eric Dier desperate for Man United transfer

Dier is forcing Spurs to accept United's offer

Manchester United will learn their fate of their Eric Dier pursuit later this week as Tottenham are still not considering the £60 million offer from the Red Devils.

Spurs are not in the mood to sell their key English player but Manchester Evening News understands Dier is desperate to join United and is constantly pushing Tottenham to accept United's bid.

Daily Telegraph understands that Spurs are monitoring Ross Barkley (£20 million) and Riyad Mahrez (£40 million) as the potential summer signings if they accept United's £60million offer for Eric Dier.