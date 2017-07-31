Man United transfer round-up: Matic signing almost completed, Mourinho comments on Fellaini transfer and more

@ShashiManUnited by Shashi Football Transfer Roundup 31 Jul 2017, 02:11 IST

Matic has already passed his medical with United and an official statement is expected later this evening

Matic on the verge of becoming United's 3rd summer signing

Nemanja Matic is only an official statement away from becoming a Manchester United player after the Serbian midfielder was spotted at the Carrington training ground wearing a United training kit with the number 31 on it.

According to MEN, Matic has already passed his medical with United and an official statement is expected later this evening. Transfer fee for Matic is expected to be in the region of £40million.

Matic wearing the Man United training kit

Jose Mourinho was asked about the possibility of reuniting with Matic earlier today to which he replied: "I'm waiting for news. I know, he wants it very much. I think we have a chance. The number 31 shirt is a free number."

Mourinho drops a huge hint on Fellaini's future

Fellaini staying put at Man United

A large contingent of Manchester United fans were very happy in the last 24 hours amid the possibilities of Marouane Fellaini's summer exit with Galatasaray agreeing on a £10million deal for the Belgian powerhouse.

However, the United Manager has a completely different take on the matter as he has refused to sell Fellaini to any club and at any price.

Fellaini scored the opening for United in a 3-0 win over Valerenga and Mourinho was quick to praise the midfielder. Hinting at a possible summer stay for Fellaini, Mourinho commented: "It is easier for them [Galatasaray] to sign me. He is too important for me, forget it."

Man United prefer Bale over Perisic

Mourinho prefers Bale over Perisic

Manchester United's ambition to sign a wide attacking player has been a rather frustrating one with Inter Milan refusing to let go off Ivan Perisic this summer, even after United's £45million bid. United are not comfortable to be dragged down into a bidding war for Perisic, who turned 28-year-old this year.

With Inter's hardball strategy, United are now seriously considering the option of signing Gareth Bale for a world record transfer. According to Telegraph, they are thinking long-term under Mourinho and want to give him a team which can fight together for at least 3-4 more years.

Despite being 28 himself, Bale has made a huge name for himself at Real Madrid, helping the Galacticos to a total of three Champions League titles in last four seasons. Mourinho will prefer Bale over Perisic if Real Madrid decide to put the Welshman for sale.

Telegraph understands Real Madrid are willing to let go off Bale to raise funds for Kylian Mbappe's signing this summer. According to MEN, United are willing to bid in the region of £95million for Bale but have made it clear that David De Gea will not be part of any negotiations with Real Madrid this or the next summer.