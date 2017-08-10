Man United transfer round-up: Mourinho ends Bale pursuit, PSG put Aurier for sale and more

@ShashiManUnited by Shashi 10 Aug 2017, 11:51 IST

Mourinho will likely abandon the hope of signing Gareth Bale

Mourinho says it's 'game over' for Bale transfer

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has given up on any hopes of signing Gareth Bale this summer after The Welshman started in Real Madrid's 2-1 Super Cup win over United.

Earlier in the week, Mourinho had hinted that if Bale did not start for Zinedine Zidane's side, Manchester United would be making a move for the explosive winger.

However, Bale put on a fine show last night - and it forced Mourinho to change his stance and the United manager said: “I think so – clearly the club wants him and he wants the club – game over even before it started – everybody knows he is going to stay.”

Fabinho storms out of Monaco training

Fabinho is unhappy at Monaco's lack of ambition

Manchester United were given a major boost in their hopes of signing AS Monaco's Fabinho after the player stormed out of a team training session in Monaco owing to his 'unhappiness.'

United have tracked Fabinho for a long time, but with Nemanja Matic's arrival at Old Trafford, a possible move for Fabinho has stalled over the last few weeks.

Jose Mourinho, however, is keen to sign a utility player this summer who is equally adept at playing in midfield as well as defense.

With Fabinho reportedly unhappy at Monaco, Le Parisien believes that now is the perfect time for Man United to make a move for the Brazilian and complete the deal by the end of second week of August.

PSG put Auier up for sale

Aurier is also a target for Chelsea this summer

According to the latest reports from The Independent, PSG have officially put Serge Aurier up for sale as Manchester United and Chelsea continue to chase the highly rated right-back.

Independent claims that Aurier will not play for PSG this season and his agent is desperately looking to complete his transfer to Premier League. However, player's arrest in France last year is delaying his work permit which has so far stalled the move.

According to reports, Man United are favorites to sign Aurier given Jose Mourinho's lack of faith in Matteo Darmian as the Italian could be used in a potential cash+Deal for Inter Milan's Ivan Perisic.

Inter are keeping a close eye on Riyad Mahrez as a potential replacement for Perisic following player's personal plea to let him join Manchester United this summer.

Aurier's transfer looks a certainty after Mourinho allowed Timothy Fosu-Mensah to leave Man United this summer as well after his season long loan move to Leeds United.