Man United transfer round-up: Mourinho wants Lemar, PSG put Draxler for sale and more

Manchester United look to close the summer transfer window on a high.

@ShashiManUnited by Shashi Football Transfer Roundup 18 Aug 2017, 14:10 IST

Thomas Lemar had been linked with Arsenal for much of the summer

Man United turn to Lemar as the winger option

Manchester United will turn to AS Monaco's Thomas Lemar to complete Jose Mourinho's winger hunt as the summer market draws to a close, reports Duncan Castles of Daily Record.

United have failed in their pursuit of signing Gareth Bale and Ivan Perisic this summer but Mourinho wants a wide-man who can get past the opposing defences and whip crosses for the new summer signing Romelu Lukaku to feed on.

Lemar was previously chased by Arsenal but the Gunners refused to meet Monaco's £45million demand. United were willing to spend close to £45million for Perisic and will reportedly make a move for the 21-year old Lemar.

Chelsea face competition for Chamberlain

Chamberlin determined to quit Arsenal

Manchester United have entered the race to sign the Arsenal's contract rebel Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain this summer, according to reports from Daily Mail.

Chamberlain has refused to pen any new contract and has demanded £150k-per-week to sign for any new club.

Chelsea were expected to return with an improved £30million bid for the English international, however, Antonio Conte and Roman Abramovich are still sorting out their differences which has given United enough time to make a late move for the Arsenal man.

The winger looks certain to quit The Emirates this summer, however, wants to continue playing in the Premier League.

Liverpool are another club who have expressed an interest in the player but The Reds are busy fending off Philippe Coutinho's inevitable transfer to Barcelona.

Draxler told he has no PSG future

In a rather surprising news coming in from France, PSG manager Unai Emery has asked Julian Draxler to leave the club this summer after the player has failed to impress his since his move from Wolfsburg last January.

The report has been confirmed by L'equipe who have linked Draxler with a move to Premier League where Manchester United and Arsenal are believed to be the front runners.

The Gunners and the Red Devils were reportedly in discussions for making a move for Draxler last year as well before Draxler decided to complete a £40million switch to the Ligue 1 side.

However, with Neymar's arrival and Angel Di Maria's stunning form in the last 12 months, Draxler is expected to warm the bench and has been asked to find a new club in the remaining weeks of the summer transfer window.

Draxler is expected to command a salary of £130k-per-week which may tempt Manchester United to make a move for the German winger after missing out on the likes of their priority winger signings Gareth Bale and Ivan Perisic.