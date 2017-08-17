Manchester United transfer round-up: Robben eying a link-up with Mourinho, Spurs agree Aurier deal and more

All the transfer rumours surrounding Manchester United.

@ShashiManUnited by Shashi Football Transfer Roundup 17 Aug 2017, 10:14 IST

Arjen Robben

Robben tempted to work with Mourinho

Manchester United could potentially make a move for Bayern Munich winger Arjen Robben who is in the final year of his contract, reports Daily Mail.

As per the reports, Mourinho is still chasing after the fourth and final summer signing which will more likely be a winger and Daily Mail claims Bayern are ready to listen to United in Robben's pursuit.

The German champions want a younger player to replace Robben and are willing to listen to the offers for the Dutch winger. They are yet to offer Robben a new contract and could allow him to leave this summer.

Robben, 33 has previously worked with Mourinho and has reportedly welcomed the idea of joining Manchester United as the final big transfer of his career.

Aurier heading to Tottenham

Aurier looks certain to make his Premier League move

Tottenham Hotspurs are confident of signing PSG's Serge Aurier this summer as Mauricio Pochettino finally looks to strengthen his squad for the 2017/18 season.

According to Sport Witness, Spurs will offer £20million for Aurier to replace Kyle Walker after Manchester United backed out of the race for the Ivory Coast international.

Pochettino, however, has faith in Kyle Walker-Pieters and wants to give him enough time to settle into his squad.But keeping the Champions League in mind, the manager wants Aurier to be his first choice right-back.

Perisic prefers United over Chelsea

Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic has dismissed any possibilities of joining Chelsea this summer and has his sights set on a move to Manchester United if the Red Devils manage to come up with a £48million bid this summer.

According to Calciomercato, Perisic's agent has finished his meetings with Man United officials earlier this week and is due in Italy later today where he would want to convince Inter to sell Perisic at United's bid of £45million.

Inter have been firmly told that Anthony Martial or Matteo Darmian will not be part of any deal for Perisic and the Italian side will have to accept the cash offer if they want to sell Perisic, who is yet to agree on any new contract.

Mourinho could delay his 4th signing

Is Mourinho changing his management style for Man United?

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is prepared to wait until January next year before making any new signings as he does not want to disrupt the harmony of his squad, reports ESPN FC.

According to reports, Mourinho still wants his fourth signing this summer but he is not prepared to sell his fringe players (Fellaini, Carrick, Smalling, Darmian) and invite a squad backlash.

Mourinho respects the dressing room environment he has built and is not willing to risk that by selling any one against their wish. United are still working on a deal for Perisic and Gareth Bale but a move for either of the wingers looks highly unlikely.