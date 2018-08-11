Man United player ratings against Leicester City

United get their first win of the season.

Manchester United ran 2-1 winners over Leicester City on the opening day of the Premier League. Pogba and Shaw scored for United on either side of half time while Vardy got one back late in stoppage time. Here is each man United player rated from the match out of 10

David De Gea - 7.5

United's player of the season wasted no time in displaying his quality between the sticks after a brilliant save from James Maddison's effort early in the first half. The Spanish goalkeeper was criticized for his performances at the World Cup but looks to be back doing what he does best- making incredible saves. He deserved a clean sheet was unlucky to have conceded to Vardy at the very end.

Matteo Darmian - 6.5

The Italian filled in for injured Antonio Valencia and looked assured playing as the right back. He made a few good interceptions and was keen to go forward at times as well. Had a shot saved by Schmeicel in the first half. Will be replaced by Valencia when he returns from injury but till then looks to be a decent back up.

Victor Lindelof - 7

After not having the best of first seasons at the club, the Swedish defender needed to make the most of his opportunities, with United having failed to sign a Centre back. Lindelof did deliver and was a steady presence at the back. He stopped Iheanacho from running through on goal in the first half and got a few more important tackles in. His defensive partnership with Bailly still needs to be worked on but if he continues playing such as this, he might become a regular this season.

Eric Bailly - 6.5

The highlight of Bailly's performance came in the second half when he tackled Iheanacho in the box after the striker had been released on goal. While it may be his lack of understanding with Lindelof, but Bailly showed a bit of uncertainty at times in defense. He had a tough time dealing with Jmaie Vardy late in the egame. He lost Vardy twice on crosses and the English striker capitalized the second time around. Will be looking for consistency as the season goes on.

Luke Shaw - 7.5

Shaw scored what proved to be the match winner in his first goal for the club. That was perhaps just what he needed as his performance had beceme strewn with errors as the game wore on. Guilty of giving the ball away in dangerous positions at times, his finish was however, impressive as he volleyed the ball in the back of the net after getting the better of Ricardo Pereira. His forward runs at pace could be a huge asset for United this season but it still is left to be seen if he can take the left back spot from Ashley Young.

Fred - 7

The Brazilian had an encouraging debut and would surely have impressed supporters with his positive bit of play. Fred was that bit of a spark in midfield that United have lacked through the seasons. Always willing to play a forward pass, Fred showed plenty of energy and determination playing in the right of the Midfield three. Still needs to integrate better with the team though which is expected from a new player. Will be exciting to watch in the games to come.

Andreas Pereira - 6

Pereira got his first start for the club playing in the deep lying midfield role. He was a willing runner off the ball and looked positive when in possession. Still lacking the composure that Matic offers in his position, the Brazilian youngster put his defence and keeper under uncomfortable positions at times with his less than assured back passing. There were positives in his play however, with his sense of positioning keeping United's midfield tight. He would perhaps be better playing a bit further up the field after Matic returns.

Paul Pogba - 9

United's best player in the game by some distance. Jose made a bold move handing him the captain's armband, with all the transfer business going on around the World Cup winner. The Frenchman, in return made a hefty impression and reminded everyone what he is capable of. Slotting in a very confident penalty early in the half, he began with a great range of passes putting United ahead of their opposition. He lost his touch though, as the half went on giving the ball away on a few occasions. His best then came in the second half when he patrolled the left of midfield with a swagger of a player highly confident of his abilities, making the opposition look foolish at times with his ball laying skills. United fans will be hoping that he says and continues to play like this.

Alexis Sanchez - 6

Still looks far from his best. The Chilean was credited for winning the penalty early on in the game but contributed only in bits and pieces after that. His final touch does not seem to be there yet as he struggled to find team mates in attacking positions time and time. There were flashes of brilliance though if not on a regular basis. He was perhaps unlucky to not have any decent scoring opportunity in the game. There is still some work to be done here for United.

Mata - 7

The Spaniard at times does not get the credit he deserves at the club. Today was another reminder of how good Juan Mata is when it comes to creating chances. He kept the team ticking in the attack throughout the game and found Shaw for his goal with a beautifully lofted pass. Mata will be crucial to Man United's chances this season and looks to be sharp starting the new season.

Rashford - 5.5

The exciting English forward did not look too comfortable leading the line in the game. He did not have many touches as the team sat deep letting Leicester have the ball for long periods of the game. He did show glimmers of his lightning speed taking on Gray in a Bale-sque run in the second half. Was taken off for Lukaku.

Subs

Rumelu Lukaku - 5

Just back to first-team training at didn't look the sharpest coming on as a sub. Should have scored late in the game when he was through on goal with only Schmeichel to beat. Needs a bit of time to regain his match sharpness.

McTominay - 6

Replaced Fred late in the game and looked assured in possession. Played a part in the buildup to the second goal.

Fellaini- NA

Came on at the tail end of the game and didn't have much to do. Got a few tackles in and saw the game out for his team.