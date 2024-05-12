Man Utd 0-1 Arsenal: Gunners player ratings as they go top of the table once again | Premier League 2023-24

Arsenal's pursuit of the Premier League title was extended for another thrilling week as they secured a crucial 1-0 victory against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday, May 12. In a tense and pivotal match, it was Leandro Trossard's first-half strike that made all the difference.

The solitary goal from Trossard encapsulated the determination and resilience of the Arsenal side as they continued to challenge Manchester City for the league crown.

In a clash between an injury-plagued Manchester United side and a fully fit Arsenal lineup, both teams kicked off with fervor, setting a high tempo from the start. However, it was the visitors who seized the initiative, breaking the deadlock in the 20th minute.

A momentary lapse in the Red Devils' defense saw defender Jonny Evans caught backtracking, allowing Kai Havertz to exploit the space and deliver a pinpoint pass to the unmarked Leandro Trossard inside the penalty box. With composure and precision, the Belgian forward calmly slotted home from close range, propelling Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side into the lead in the first half.

The match saw few notable moments until Gabriel Martinelli unleashed a stunning strike, only to be thwarted by a remarkable save from Andre Onana, the Red Devils' vigilant shot-stopper. However, Onana's heroics were once again called upon when Declan Rice launched a powerful shot from outside the box, prompting him to expertly tip it away for a corner.

Arsenal's performance in this game underscored their credentials as serious title contenders, with their resilience and determination on full display. However, their hopes of securing the title may hinge on the outcome of their rivals Tottenham Hotspur's clash with Manchester City on Tuesday. History suggests that City has a formidable track record of winning titles when the race extends to the final day, having triumphed in four out of their previous four attempts.

Nevertheless, Arsenal's flawless display against Manchester United showcased their ability to rise to the occasion when it matters most. In this article, we delve into the standout performances of Arsenal players from their pivotal 1-0 victory, highlighting the key contributions that propelled them closer to their title aspirations.

Arsenal Player Ratings

David Raya - 7/10

David Raya, the Arsenal goalkeeper, played a largely uneventful role in the match, with his involvement limited to that of a mere spectator. Throughout the game, he was rarely tested and did not face any significant challenges or tough saves. In essence, Raya was untroubled and had minimal impact on the outcome of the match.

Ben White - 7/10

While White didn't make headline-grabbing plays, his influence was felt in his ability to consistently win crucial 50-50 challenges, particularly against the threat posed by Alejandro Garnacho. White's adept defensive skills and timely interventions helped neutralize the Argentine forward, especially when he received sufficient support from his teammates.

William Saliba - 9/10

William Saliba delivered a commanding performance at the heart of the defense, earning him the Man of the Match accolade for his standout contributions. One particularly memorable moment came during the second half when he showcased his defensive prowess by expertly dispossessing Alejandro Garnacho, thwarting a threatening attack from the opposition. He maintained a perfect record in contested duels, winning all seven of the challenges he faced.

Gabriel - 8/10

Like his defensive counterpart Saliba, Gabriel experienced little resistance from the opposition's attacking threats throughout the game. His performance could be described as one of the most straightforward clean sheets earned by the Brazilian, as he effectively nullified any attempts from the opposing team to breach his defensive line.

Takehiru Tomiyasu - 8/10

Tomiyasu's relentless work rate was evident as he tirelessly patrolled the pitch, making significant contributions on both ends of the field. His energetic displays on the left wing not only facilitated attacking opportunities for his teammates, notably creating space for Trossard to exploit, but also showcased his defensive acumen.

In addition to his offensive contributions, Tomiyasu demonstrated his defensive prowess by effectively neutralizing the threat posed by Amad Diallo, denying the opposing winger any significant impact on the game.

Thomas Partey - 6.5/10

Despite a few erratic touches early on, Thomas Partey managed to find his rhythm and played a crucial role in keeping the midfield ticking throughout the game. While he faced some initial struggles, Partey quickly composed himself and demonstrated his ability to control the tempo of the match, ensuring smooth circulation of the ball and maintaining possession effectively for his team.

Declan Rice - 7.5/10

While Declan Rice's defensive prowess was evident through his timely tackles and crucial recoveries, he also made his presence felt in the attacking third, coming close to finding the back of the net with a threatening effort. Throughout the game, Rice's ability to win possession with well-timed tackles and interceptions played a pivotal role in regaining control of the midfield battle.

Martin Odegaard - 6/10

Martin Odegaard's standout moment came with a deft flick that led to Bukayo Saka's opportunity, showcasing his creative spark and ability to unlock defenses. However, for much of the game, Odegaard found himself tightly marked by Sofyan Amrabat, limiting his influence on the proceedings. He was dispossessed twice and dribbled past thrice, highlighting the intensity of the battle he faced in midfield.

Bukayo Saka - 7/10

Bukayo Saka's tactical versatility was on full display as he seamlessly transitioned into central positions, disrupting the defensive organization of the Red Devils. By doing so, he effectively forced the opposition's left side of the defense to contend with the combined threat of Ben White and Martin Odegaard.

While Saka may not have been as potent in the final third as usual, his presence and movement still posed a significant threat in attacking transitions, providing vital support to the Gunners' offensive endeavors.

Leandro Trossard - 9/10

Leandro Trossard displayed his ability to find and exploit pockets of space effectively throughout the game, culminating in his decisive close-range goal that ultimately secured the victory for his team. While he may not have had a significant impact on the game beyond his winning strike, Trossard's ability to capitalize on the opportunity presented to him highlights his predatory instincts and knack for finding himself in the right place at the right time.

Despite not being able to influence the game in other aspects, Trossard's winning goal proved to be the crucial difference-maker, underlining his importance to the team and his ability to deliver when it matters most.

Kai Havertz - 8/10

Kai Havertz's resurgence in the false nine role has been a nightmare for opposing defenses, as demonstrated once again in today's match. The German international exhibited his intelligence and positional awareness by consistently finding pockets of space, often eluding the close marking of defenders such as Evans. Havertz's ability to drop deep and link the midfield with the forward line added a new dimension to his team's attacking play, allowing for fluidity and creativity in the final third.

One notable instance saw him expertly evade the defense to set up Trossard's goal inside the penalty box, showcasing his vision and playmaking abilities. Havertz's multifaceted contribution as a false nine not only poses a constant threat to opposing defenses but also provides invaluable support in building attacking moves from deeper positions.

Substitutes:

Gabriel Martinelli - 8/10

The Brazilian substitute made an immediate impact upon entering the pitch, unleashing a flurry of attacking intent that nearly resulted in a goal during the dying moments of the game.

Gabriel Jesus - N/A

He entered the field during the closing stages of the match.

Jorginho - N/A

He came on during the injury time of the game.

Jakub Kiwior - N/A

He came on the field to see of the game.