Manchester United News: Mike Phelan set to be appointed Technical Director

Paul Benson FOLLOW ANALYST News 412 // 22 Apr 2019, 12:55 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Mike Phelan (left): Set for a new role at Manchester United?

What's the story?

Manchester United Assistant Manager, Mike Phelan, looks set to be named the new Technical Director of the club prior to next season, reported Daily Mail.

In case you didn't know...

United have been looking at appointing a football person in the top director roles for some time and are still searching for a Director of Football. Perhaps Phelan's apparent promotion will take on that role or he will work closely with a Director of Football to take United back to the top of English and European Football.

Phelan held a similar post at Australian Football side, Central Coast Mariners before he returned to the United dugout as Assistant Boss when United boss, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over from outgoing manager, Jose Mourinho in December.

During the latter years of Sir Alex Ferguson's reign, Phelan, a former United defender was credited for much of United's success during that 2008-2013 period.

The heart of the matter

In truth, United's structure needs a complete overhaul if it is to compete with the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City and Tottenham at home, before it can think about competing with the top clubs in Europe such as Barcelona, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

Fixing issues at a senior level in the club appears to be a pressing issue after four, largely unsuccessful managerial appointments since Ferguson retired six years ago.

The 4-0 loss to Everton on Easter Sunday laid bare United's issues for the world to see. It was a limp performance that has all but ended their top four hopes and chances of qualifying for next year's Champions League.

Changing manager is not enough to set this United team back on track. A complete rebuild is necessary to reset the culture and mindset around the club. Phelan, a League and FA Cup winner as a player at United in the 1990s is the perfect man to do just that.

What's next?

Manchester United take on cross city rivals and reigning Premier League Champions on Wednesday evening as they look to get their top four hopes back on track with victory.