Manchester United send Joel Pereira out on Loan

Joel Pereira has moved to Vitoria Setabul

Manchester United has loaned young goalkeeper, Joel Castro Pereria, out to Portuguese club, Vitoria Setabul for this season. This news has been released by Manchester United's official website.

Mourinho has also claimed that Pereira can become the best Portuguese goalkeeper of the next generation.

United boss, Jose Mourinho, surely rates the youngster very highly and has monitored his progress keenly. He was adamant that the Red Devils sign another keeper so that he could send him out on loan.

Mourinho's trust in Pereira has urged the board to sell their reserve goalkeepers and Man Ud have sold Sam Johnstone to West Brom for £6.5 million and Dean Henderson to the Championship side, Sheffield United, for an undisclosed fee.

Mourinho firmly believes in the young keeper and has earmarked him to become the natural heir to De Gea's throne once he decides to hang up his boots.

Mourinho brought in Lee Grant to the club so that he can send the young Portuguese keeper out on loan so that he can play as a starter at a club elsewhere.

A loan move to a premier league club was also in the books, but there was not much promise in terms of playing time and he has decided to join the Portuguese club, Vitoria Setabul.

Joel Pereira will be a regular starter for his new club and he will keen to impress Mourinho. He will be eyeing up Sergio Romero's role as a back up to De Gea next season. If he continues the fine form he exhibited in the pre-season tour then he will surely be on his way to dethroning Sergio Romero.