Manchester United Vs Wolverhampton Wanderers: Player Ratings for Manchester United

Archith FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 1.02K // 22 Sep 2018, 23:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

Manchester United played host to the newly promoted Wolverhampton Wanderers this game and it turned out to be quite an entertaining affair. United got the lead through a Fred banger, which was assisted by Paul Pogba after playing a sumptuous ball to the Brazilian international.

Nuno's Wolves started the second half impressively and deservedly gained the lead through a João Moutinho goal. Both the teams went all out to get the winning goal, with neither succeeding. United's complacency was the reason for just getting a point out of this game.

A look at how the Red Devils faired against the Wolves:

David de Gea: 8/10

The only reason that United didn't head to the dugout trailing at the end of the first half was due to the brilliance of the Spaniard. He was exceptional throughout the game, although it could be argued he could've done nothing about Moutinho's goal.

Antonio Valencia: 5.5/10

Valencia was less convincing going forward and also defensively suspect throughout the game. There is a chance that Diogo Dalot might replace him in the starting lineup.

Chris Smalling: 6.5/10

The big Englishman showed good defensive awareness and made some really good blocks. The former Fulham defender has been having a good run of games.

Victor Lindelof: 6.5/10

Although not the most physically imposing, the Swede read the Wolves attacks well and played a key role in resisting the opposition's attack.

Luke Shaw: 6/10

The first game of the season for the young left-back where he struggled. He was defensively suspect but contributed his fair share in the attacking department.

Marouane Fellaini: 7/10

The Belgian did very well in the absence of Matic, who was out due to suspension. Fellaini played his role well defensively and also joined the attack whenever he got the chance.

Fred: 8/10 (substituted-63')

Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

The new signing played really well in midfield, connecting the dots between defense and attack. The Brazilian made some crucial interceptions. He will be an integral figure at the club if he continues such performances consistently.

Paul Pogba: 8/10

The world cup winner was arguably the best player on the pitch. He played beautiful long balls and also provided that mouth-watering assist to the Brazilian international. Although, he lost concentration sometimes on the field and gave the ball one too many times in the middle of the park.

Jesse Lingard: 6/10 (substituted-75')

Starting in the right-wing position, he drifted in a lot and tried to open up the Wolves defense, but was largely unsuccessful.

Romelu Lukaku: 5.5/10

The big Belgian was unable to have any sort of effect on the game and had no service to trouble the Wolves' defense.

Alexis Sanchez: 5/10 (substituted-63')

The Chilean has been having a torrid run of form for Manchester United, not scoring in his last 831 minutes for the club. He was rightly taken off for Martial.

Substitutes:

Anthony Martial: 5.5/10 (63')

After a good game against Young Boys, the young Frenchman failed to make an impact on the game.

Juan Mata: 5.5/10 (63')

Brought on for Jesse Lingard, he too couldn't affect the match proceedings much. His crosses were blocked by their defense.

Andreas Pereira: 6/10 (75')

Linked up well in his short stay, but took his shots a bit too early rather than building up some momentum.