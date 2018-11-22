Manchester City close in on Barcelona, Real Madrid and PSG target, Chelsea join Manchester United in race for transfer target, and more transfer news - 22nd November 2018

Pep Guardiola has a January transfer masterstroke up his sleeve!

s we approach the end of November, the volume of transfer rumours being generated on a daily basis only seems to be increasing at a rapid rate.

Today has been no different, and publications from all over the world have been reporting numerous potential transfer moves that could be completed in the near future.

Some top clubs like Real Madrid, Barcelona, Chelsea, and Manchester United have been named in today's stories, while a number of superstars are also being linked with potential moves.

On that note, here is a look at some of the top transfer news, rumours, and updates for the day:

Marcus Rashford to consider Real Madrid move

Marcus Rashford has struggled for game time at Manchester United

Manchester United's 21-year-old striker, Marcus Rashford, has shown plenty of promise over the past few years but has constantly struggled to establish a permanent place in the starting eleven. Further, since Alexis Sanchez's arrival last season, opportunities have further dwindled for Rashford.

This season, he has only started 5 Premier League matches for the Red Devil and isn't yet assured of sufficient playing time. Now, according to reports from The Sun, Rashford has never wanted to leave the club, but may consider it if his situation doesn't improve soon,

The report also claims that Real Madrid - who are in desperate need of some new faces, having struggled ever since Cristiano Ronaldo's departure to Juventus - have reportedly tracked Rashford all season and are allegedly keen on signing the Englishman. In fact, Los Blancos have reportedly made contact with Rashford's representatives through an intermediary agency.

Rashford is currently valued at around £50 million, but Madrid will look to try and acquire him for cheaper, considering that his contract at Manchester United ends in 2020.

Neymar to force Barcelona return

Neymar is believed to be extremely keen on a return to Barcelona

Despite ample success since his move to Paris Saint-Germain last season, Brazilian sensation, Neymar, is reportedly desperate to return to Barcelona.

Since his move, Neymar has scored 41 goals in 46 matches across all competitions and has won 4 trophies. However, the lack of competition in Ligue 1 is said to have unsettled him. As per reports from The Guardian, Barcelona are also keen on his return to Camp Nou, and are said to have set the wheels in motion for it.

This rumour is corroborated by reports from Goal.com, which claim that Neymar will have to force an exit from PSG to make this potential move a reality. The 26-year-old's team have reportedly been in touch with numerous directors at Barcelona as they attempt to work out a deal.

Aubameyang to lure Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele to Arsenal

Aubameyang(l) and Dembele(r) played together at Borussia Dortmund

Earlier in the summer, Barcelona star, Ousmane Dembele had been linked with a move to Arsenal, but eventually, no move materialised and he remained in Spain. Despite failing to sign him then, the Gunners have reportedly remained interested in the Frenchman.

According to reports from Sport, Arsenal have already made a second enquiry about Dembele's situation at Barcelona and reportedly plan to continue monitoring him. Unai Emery is believed to be keen on signing the 21-year-old winger, who happens to be close friends with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Additionally, another factor that could play to Arsenal's benefit, is that former Barcelona director, Raul Sanllehi, began working at Arsenal earlier this year.

On the other hand, Dembele's behavioural concerns could prompt Barcelona to consider a potential deal, should Arsenal decide to move on their intentions.

Chelsea join Manchester United in race for Milan Skriniar

Milan Skriniar is one of the most fancied centre-backs in Europe

Inter Milan's Slovakian centre-back, Milan Skriniar, has become one of the most sought-after defenders in Europe due to his impressive performances and abilities. Predominantly linked with Manchester United, who are desperately in the hunt for a quality centre-back, Skriniar now finds himself on Chelsea's radar, according to reports from The Sun.

The report claims that Chelsea and their manager, Maurizio Sarri, are also keen on hiring a young centre-back, as a long-term replacement for Gary Cahill, 32, or David Luiz, 31, and have reportedly identified Skriniar as a suitable target.

Meanwhile, reports from Italy claim that 23-year-old Skriniar is growing frustrated with Milan's refusal to offer him a new contract with the wages he desires. However, he is expected to cost around £70 million, which could prove to be a hindrance for both, Chelsea and Manchester United.

Barcelona, Real Madrid and PSG set to lose out on Frenkie de Jong as Manchester City close in

Ajax and Dutch star, Frenkie de Jong could soon be on his way to Manchester City

An undisputed rising star, Dutch and Ajax star, Frenkie de Jong, has become a popular figure due to his performances for club and country. As a result, the 21-year-old midfielder is rumoured to have attracted the attention of several top European clubs, including Barcelona - who were touted to be favourites to sign him - and Real Madrid.

However, last month, it was reported that Manchester City had also entered the fray and were willing to go toe-to-toe with the La Liga giants for de Jong. Now, latest reports from Goal.com claim that Barcelona have reportedly given up hope as City close in on the youngster.

Recent reports also claimed that Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain had entered the battle to sign the 21-year-old, but are also set to miss out as the Cityzens - who are reportedly willing to spend as much as €70 million for de Jong in the January window - are believed to be favourites to complete the formalities for the Dutchman.