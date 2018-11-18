×
Manchester City beat Barcelona and Manchester United to top target, Chelsea prepare stunning £200 million January transfer spree, and more transfer news - 18th November 2018

Aakanksh Sanketh
ANALYST
Rumors
2.30K   //    18 Nov 2018, 20:50 IST

Manchester City are all set to seal the deal for Barcelona and Manchester United top target!
Manchester City are all set to seal the deal for Barcelona and Manchester United top target!

Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily transfer roundup!

We're more than halfway through November and it won't be long before the winter transfer window swings open. Several clubs will look to do business in the mid-season transfer window in order to hold their respective teams in good stead for the entirety of the season.

A wide range of transfer rumours, updates and news have proliferated since this morning, and notably, a number of giant clubs like Barcelona, Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United, among others, feature in today's stories.

On that note, here is a look at some of the top transfer rumours, news and updates of the day:

Manchester United want Jordan Pickford as David de Gea's replacement

If this move sees the light of day, Jordan Pickford will have enormous shoes to fill
If this move sees the light of day, Jordan Pickford will have enormous shoes to fill

Speculation pertaining to David de Gea's potential exit from Manchester United has relentlessly been on and off. The Spaniard has been linked with moves away from the club several times in the past, and also almost completed a move to Real Madrid before documentation issues prevented it from happening.

Hailed as one of the best goalkeepers in the world at the moment, de Gea has refused to commit to a new long-term contract at Manchester United, despite being offered a new one months ago.

Now, according to reports from The Sun, de Gea's departure from United reportedly looks inevitable, and the Red Devils have allegedly identified Jordan Pickford as a suitable replacement, should de Gea choose to leave.

The report claims that United remain undecided about what is to be done regarding de Gea, but are reportedly certain on pursuing Pickford, who is expected to cost about £60 million, as de Gea's heir between the sticks.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Barcelona Football Lionel Messi Paul Pogba Football Transfer News Manchester United Transfer News Barcelona Transfer News
Aakanksh Sanketh
ANALYST
