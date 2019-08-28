Manchester City vs Brighton and Hove Albion Match Preview and Betting Tips - Premier League 2019/20

Brighton & Hove Albion v Southampton FC - Premier League

Graham Potter has done a remarkable job till now with Brighton and Hove Albion, but there can only be one favourite when his side lock horns with the defending champions Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday (August 31).

Pep Guardiola’s nearly perfect side are looking favourites for the title once again. After a 5-0 victory against West Ham United, their onslaught came to an abrupt halt when Tottenham Hotspur held them to a 2-2 draw. But after a convincing victory against Bournemouth, the Cityzens are back on track once again.

Brighton, too, had a great start to their season, winning 3-0 away at Watford. They held a formidable West Ham United side to a 1-1 draw, but were found out last week when Southampton handed them a 2-0 defeat at the Amex Stadium.

Last Meeting between the sides

Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester City - Premier League

When Brighton last faced the Blues in May, they were handed a 4-1 thrashing. Sergio Aguero, Ilkay Gundogan, Aymeric Laporte and Riyad Mahrez scored for the visitors. Earlier that season, City edged past with a 2-0 victory, thanks to goals from Raheem Sterling and Sergio Aguero.

Only one favourite

It will be nothing short of a miracle if Potter’s men are able to get a draw against the defending champions at the Etihad, let alone a victory. Quite understandably, a Manchester City victory is trading at 1.08 at Bigpesa.

A draw is trading at 12. While Brighton might pull off an upset or two this season, beating Manchester City will be the mother of all upsets. Hence, a Seagulls’ victory is trading at 35.

No shortage of goals expected at Etihad Stadium

AFC Bournemouth v Manchester City - Premier League

Pep Guardiola’s side have scored 10 goals in only 3 games so far. Hence, there should not be any shortage of goals at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday. Trading at 2.15, the goal range of 4-6 is the likeliest.

Over 2.5 goals is trading at 1.3, whereas over 3.5 goals is trading at 1.76. On the other hand, under 2.5 goals is trading at 3.35, whereas under 3.5 goals is trading at 2.

Sergio Aguero-Raheem Sterling likely to hunt in pair

Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Second Leg

Manchester City’s attacking duo has been amongst the goals so far. While Raheem Sterling has netted five goals, Sergio Aguero has found the back of the net four times. Hence, they are the likeliest source of goals in the match. While a goal from the Argentine is trading at 1.52, a goal from the Englishman is trading at 1.73.

