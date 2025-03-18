Manchester City Women vs Chelsea Women Prediction and Betting Tips | March 19th 2025 

Manchester City and Chelsea Women will trade tackles in the first leg of their UEFA Women's Champions League quarterfinal on Wednesday (March 19th). The game will be played at the Academy Stadium.

Ad

The clash comes just three days after Chelsea claimed a 2-1 victory over Manchester City in the final of the Women's League Cup on Saturday. The Blues went ahead through Mayra Ramirez's eighth-minute strike while Aoba Fujino equalized in the 64th minute. Yui Hasegawa's 77th-minute own goal saw Sonia Bompastor's side lift the trophy.

Chelsea will now shift their focus to Europe and booked their spot in the quarterfinal as Group B winners. Manchester City finished second in Group D. The winner of this tie will face either Wolfsburg or Barcelona in the semifinal.

Ad

Trending

Manchester City Women vs Chelsea Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 37 occasions in the past. Chelsea have 17 wins to their name, Manchester City were victorious 12 times while eight games were drawn.

The League Cup final ended a run of six successive head-to-head games to produce less than three goals.

Chelsea have made a 28-game unbeaten start to the season across competitions, winning 26 games in this run.

Six of the last seven head-to-head games have seen one side keep a clean sheet.

City have scored at least twice in 10 of their last 12 competitive games.

Chelsea have lost just on just one of their last eight visits to this stadium (three wins).

Ad

Manchester City Women vs Chelsea Women Prediction

Manchester City dominated large swathes of the Women's League Cup final but did not make their advantage count. The Citizens have an opportunity for instant revenge and Nicholas Cushing's side will have a partisan crowd behind them.

Chelsea continued their dominance in domestic football with their triumph over the weekend. They are in the hunt for a quadruple and have been utterly dominant this season but continental glory would be the pick of the bunch. The London outfit are still seeking a maiden Women's Champions League crown to cement their status as a bonafide elite side in European women's club football.

Ad

We are backing the Blues to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Manchester City Women 1-2 Chelsea Women

Manchester City Women vs Chelsea Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Chelsea Women to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback