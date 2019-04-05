Manchester United Transfer News: “He wants to play in different countries” says star striker's agent who teases move away from the club

Arsenal FC v Manchester United - Premier League

What is the story?

Romelu Lukaku’s agent Federico Pastorella hinted at a move away from the club in the summer.

In case you didn’t know….

The Belgian has scored 42 goals in all competitions for the Red Devils after joining them in 2017. He was the first name on the teamsheet under his previous boss Joss Mourinho but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s appointment meant that is no longer the case.

When Solskjaer was first appointed, he preferred Marcus Rashford as his central striker and thus Lukaku had to be content with playing either on the right wing or as an impact substitute from the bench. However, an injury to Rashford gave the Belgian a chance to stake a claim to be United’s first team striker and he seized his opportunity by scoring three consecutive braces against Crystal Palace, Southampton, and Paris Saint-Germain.

The heart of the matter

While speaking about Lukaku’s ambitions, the agent told Sky Sports that,

"At the moment he is very focused on finishing the season,

"The competition for third and fourth place in England is very tight so let's see what will happen in the future at the end the season.

"It's his second season here and he will still have three years on his contract until the end. Let's see. He's someone who loves to know a different culture, a different football.

"He sees a way to have a career playing in different countries because he would like to win some trophies and prove himself and say to his children 'I won there and I won there and I won there' and 'I was a very good player in all the top championships' so let's see, the future is really very open but, at the moment, we don't discuss about that because really the season is in a big moment."

Although Lukaku currently plays in the English Premier League, his agent Pasterello also spoke about his client's admiration for the Italian league and their football:

"He likes Italy. When he was a child he followed a lot the Italian league,"

"Everybody agrees today the Premier League is the best but years ago Italy was the best and they were the dreams for the younger footballer players.

"Teams like Real Madrid and Barcelona of course attract any champion so he sees also in La Liga one day. Bundesliga for sure is a very good championship."

He also spoke about Solskjaer’s influence on the Manchester United player:

"In this period what he appreciates a lot about the manager is he was keeping him involved with a lot of attention.

"That is normal with the level of the player but sometimes managers are not so used to doing it anyway.

"Once he had the opportunity he scored goals so he was important when not starting and when he got the opportunity to start, he scored (three games in a row).

"He was amazing in the victory against Paris Saint-Germain so now we think he's back on his place."

What’s next?

It is highly unlikely that the club will let Lukaku go as he is an important member of the squad and with the huge upheaval expected in the summer, you can be assured that the Belgian won’t be going anywhere in the coming transfer window. Manchester United will face Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals clash next week.

