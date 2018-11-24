Manchester United 0-0 Crystal Palace: 3 reasons for Manchester United's draw

Manchester United gave their fans another snooze fest at the Old Trafford tonight

It was another evening of lacklustre football at Old Trafford as both teams were left feeling like they could've gotten so much more, but came away with a point a piece on the night. United started the game brighter of the two sides, dominating proceedings in the first 12-15 minutes, but Palace slowly got a grip on the game after that and looked to be very threatening on the counter-attack.

Both teams had goals disallowed for offside, and the questionable nature of these rulings gave the fans all the more reason to clamour for VAR, as both teams could feel there was very little to nothing in both those decisions. Both Kouyate and Lukaku put the ball in the back of the net and were both ruled offside in what can best be described as incredibly close calls.

Manchester United really tried to push on by introducing both Marcus Rashford and Alexis Sanchez around the hour mark. Both David De Gea and Wayne Hennesey were forced into making key stops for their sides, particularly the Palace shot-stopper, who made several key interventions to prevent the visitors from conceding. Here are 3 Reasons why Manchester United drew the game

#1 Inefficiency in attack

Alexis Sanchez is the epitome of Manchester United's woes in front of goal, scoring just once in 10 appearances in the league so far this season.

Manchester United's woes keep on piling as the club failed to bounce back from their derby defeat before the international break, whilst their rivals and league leaders Manchester City cruised to another victory against the meek West Ham United.

United currently have a goal difference of -1 after 13 league games, scoring only 20 times in the league this year.

Romelu Lukaku has been disgustingly bad since the start of the season, and whilst he has scored 4 goals in the league this year, he's not found the back of the net for his club since mid-September when he scored in a slender 1-2 victory over Watford. He had the least touches of any player on the pitch tonight, touching the ball just 20 times in 90 minutes.

He did score a goal on the night which was disallowed, but his overall play has been utter rubbish, and for a player who cost £75 million, he looks like a player who's lost his will to succeed. Lukaku was accused earlier of being a flat track bully, not scoring against any of the big teams. He's failing to live up to even that tag, not being able to put away chances a striker of his abilities should be able to.

