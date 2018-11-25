Manchester United 0-0 Crystal Palace: 5 concerns for Mourinho from the game

Mourinho will not be pleased with Manchester United's performance

Manchester United welcomed Crystal Palace to Old Trafford on Saturday night. This was the first time that United were playing at home since the victory over Everton at the end of last month and in the last 3 away games, the Red Devils had won 2, but had also succumbed to a disappointing defeat to arch rivals City.

Crystal Palace were in a mess themselves. They were winless in the Premier League since the middle of September and were currently on 16th place in the table. The Eagles had scored just 8 goals in the 12 games so far in the league, a fact that would have pleased the United defence, which has been poor so far.

History had always been kind to United in this fixture, as the Red Devils had never lost to the Eagles in the Premier League, recording 15 wins and 3 draws. In all competitions, the sides have met 53 times, with United winning 36 and drawing 10 of those. It was supposed to be an easy 3 points for United, but in the Premier League, nothing can be confirmed.

Mourinho opted for 4 changes from the team that lost to Manchester City. Darmian came in at right back, with Young moving to left back to make up for Luke Shaw, who was suspended after receiving his 5th yellow card. Mata, Pogba and Lukaku came in for Fellaini, Herrera and Rashford. Mourinho set out a team that should have earned United another win at Old Trafford, however, things did not go as planned.

Both teams played out a stale 0-0 draw, and while the game did have its moments, neither team did enough to win all 3 points. For Manchester United, it was a disappointing night and we look at 5 causes of concern that will have Mourinho worried.

#5 United have no back up for Luke Shaw

Ashley Young has been good for United, making up for the absence of Valencia so well that very few people have missed the Ecuadorian this season. However, Luke Shaw has been a level apart this season and his absence against Crystal Palace was desperately felt throughout the 90 minutes.

Shaw's speed, desire and willingness to bomb forward has been a hit among the supporters. The Englishman has been one of the very few shining lights in a dismal United season so far and his combination with Anthony Martial has been razor sharp. Without Shaw to hog the touchline against Palace, Martial looked a little lost.

While Young was decent in the back four, he was not at all effective in the attacking third, with his tendency to cut back to his favoured right foot not working well.

Shaw should be back for the next game, but Mourinho would have taken note and will definitely be worried by the look of things.

