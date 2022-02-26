Manchester United 0-0 Watford: Red Devils’ player ratings as stubborn Hornets hold United to a goalless draw| Premier League 2021-22  

Manchester United’s hopes of a top-four finish took a hit as they were held to a 0-0 draw by Watford at Old Trafford on Saturday.

The hosts dominated proceedings in the first half, but their finishing lacked the necessary ruthlessness. Watford, on the other hand, defended gamely but offered little in terms of an offensive threat as the first half ended goalless.

The second half followed much the same pattern, with United’s continued profligacy and Watford’s dogged defense combining to maintain the deadlock. Eventually, it was two points dropped for Rangnick’s men and a crucial point gained for the Hornets as neither side could find a breakthrough.

The draw sees United retain fourth place in the Premier League table but miss an opportunity to extend their lead over fifth-placed Arsenal. At the other end of the table, Watford stay 19th and remain firmly embroiled in the relegation battle.

On that note, here are the Manchester United player ratings from the game.

David de Gea: 5/10

The Spaniard enjoyed a rare quiet afternoon and was rarely called into action throughout the game.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka: 7/10

Wan-Bissaka (L) was excellent at right-back for United

Not only did Wan-Bissaka make four tackles (the most in the game) but he was also heavily involved in United’s attacking play. The Englishman was an ever-present option for the equally impressive Elanga on the right flank.

Victor Lindelof: 6/10

Lindelof was solid in defense and composed on the ball, completing more passes (74) than anyone else on the pitch.

Raphael Varane: 6/10

Varane delivered a trademark calm and unhurried display in defense for United, effectively keeping the Watford attackers at bay.

Alex Telles: 6/10

Telles was a willing runner up and down the left flank and sent a number of probing crosses into the box. The Brazilian was taken off in the second half for fellow left-back Luke Shaw.

Fred: 6/10

The tireless Brazilian was characteristically busy and kept the ball moving swiftly. He made way just after the hour mark as United upped the ante.

Nemanja Matic: 7/10

Matic was excellent in his holding midfielder's role, forming an effective defensive shield alongside Fred.

Anthony Elanga: 6/10

Elanga (R) posed the Watford defence a constant threat down the right flank

Elanga continued his run of impressive performances for United, displaying blistering pace and excellent trickery on the right flank. The Swedish youngster was a constant threat to the Watford defense.

Paul Pogba: 5/10

Pogba looked dangerous on the ball at the start but his influence waned as the game wore on. The Frenchman won the most duels (10) of anyone in the game, but couldn't offer much going forward.

Bruno Fernandes: 6/10

Drifting infield from the left wing, Fernandes showcased his considerable creativity and was involved in most of the chances United created. However, the Portuguese was unable to make a decisive impact on the game.

Cristiano Ronaldo: 5/10

Ronaldo (L) was guilty of passing up a couple of extremely presentable chances

Ronaldo was in the thick of the action for United throughout but looked a little off the pace. The striker was unable to make the most of the chances that came his way.

Substitutes:

Jadon Sancho: 5/10

Sancho came on for the final half an hour but was unable to make his mark on the game.

Marcus Rashford: 4/10

Rashford struggled to get used to the pace of the game after coming on for the final 15 minutes.

Luke Shaw: 5/10

Like Telles before him, Shaw also provided a steady stream of dangerous crosses from the left wing but to no avail.

