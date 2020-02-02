Manchester United 0-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers: Hits and Flops | Premier League 2019-20

Bruno Fernandes in action on his Manchester United debut

Much has been made of the Portuguese influence that has seen Wolverhampton Wanderers rise swiftly up the English football league table, but all eyes were on Manchester United’s new big-money Portuguese recruit as the two sides met in a Premier League encounter at Old Trafford. Only goal difference separated the fifth-placed Red Devils from seventh-placed Wolves, who were facing off for the third time in under a month following their FA Cup double-header from which United emerged narrow victors.

However, it was the visitors who started the game off on the front foot here, looking more cohesive than United in the opening exchanges without really creating any opportunities of note. United new boy Bruno Fernandes was the only bright spark in a slow and laboured display by the home side, with Wolves content to allow United to come forward before hitting on the counter. The hosts gained more of a foothold as the game wore on and little separated the two sides going into the break.

It was a match dominated by defenders

The second half started much as the first ended, with United coming agonisingly close through long-range efforts from Bruno and Juan Mata. Wolves countered with a powerful shot from an acute angle from Raul Jimenez, but the visitors withdrew deeper into their own area as time ticked on.

There was a touching tribute to the victims of the 1958 Munich air disaster in the 58th minute but nothing much of note happening on the pitch, with both sides seemingly cautious of over-committing. By the time the final whistle blew, both sides seemed to accept that a draw was a fair result.

Here are the hits and flops from the game, which was dominated by resolute defensive displays from both sides.

#5 Hit: Adama Traore

Adama Traore was up to his usual tricks

It’s no secret that Adama Traore is Wolves’ greatest threat on the counter - freakishly strong and also incredibly speedy, the Spanish winger is as close as you would get to a video game cheat code in real life. Traore enjoyed a spirited battle with Luke Shaw down Wolves’ right wing, beating the English full-back for pace on a few occasions and delivering some dangerous crosses into the United box.

He also went close with a powerful effort in the first half and made a couple of his trademark runs from deep before going off with what seemed like an ankle knock with about 15 minutes to play.

