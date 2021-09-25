Manchester United 0-1 Aston Villa: United player ratings as Villa snatch thrilling late win | Premier League 2021-22

Kortney Hause was the unlikely goal-scoring hero as Aston Villa beat Manchester United 1-0 in a thrilling Premier League encounter on Saturday. The defender’s late winner was followed by an even later penalty miss from Bruno Fernandes as the game came to a chaotic conclusion.

Premier League @premierleague



#MUNAVL Kortney Hause scores a dramatic late goal before Bruno Fernandes misses an even later penalty as Aston Villa earn a famous #PL victory at Man Utd Kortney Hause scores a dramatic late goal before Bruno Fernandes misses an even later penalty as Aston Villa earn a famous #PL victory at Man Utd



#MUNAVL https://t.co/0uoCkKAlFc

An entertaining first half at Old Trafford saw the hosts dominate possession but the visitors had better chances to break the deadlock. However, both defenses stood firm as the two sides went in at the interval on level terms.

Both teams traded blows in the second half as the game progressed to its thrilling finale. Hause’s excellent header gave Villa the lead in the 88th minute, only for him to give away a penalty two minutes later via a handball. However, Fernandes blazed his injury-time spot-kick over the bar as the visitors walked away with all three points.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men thus dropped a place to fourth in the table while Villa rose to seventh with a well-deserved win.

Squawka Football @Squawka Aston Villa have beaten Manchester United in any competition for the first time since December 2009.



Dean Smith could see the three points at the start of the game. 🙌 Aston Villa have beaten Manchester United in any competition for the first time since December 2009.



Dean Smith could see the three points at the start of the game. 🙌 https://t.co/7Sfo58rjJ7

On that note, here are the United player ratings from the game.

Made a couple of crucial saves to keep his side in the game but could do nothing about Villa’s excellent late winner.

Wan-Bissaka acquitted himself well with a solid display at right-back

The right-back was perhaps United’s most impressive performer and was excellent both in defense and in attack.

Composed and classy in defense as always, Varane looked unhurried by the frenetic pace of the game and acquitted himself well.

An attempt to soldier through a second-half injury came to no avail as Maguire became his side’s second forced substitution.

The United skipper endured a few nervy moments at the back prior to his withdrawal.

An unfortunate injury cut short the left-back’s afternoon as he was forced off just after the half-hour mark.

The midfielder put in a tidy performance, keeping the ball moving and showcasing impressive physicality when needed.

McTominay was the man sacrificed when United went on the offensive late on in the game.

The Brazilian delivered a typical all-energy display in midfield, snapping into tackles and always looking to get United on the front foot.

The normally clinical striker had an off day in front of goal and failed to score despite a few presentable chances falling to him.

Bruno Fernandes: 5/10

Fernandes skied his spot-kick late on as United slipped to their first loss of the season

Fernandes was arguably United’s most potent attacking threat, popping up all over the pitch to instigate attacks for his side.

Squawka Football @Squawka For the first time in his senior career, Bruno Fernandes completed missed the target from the penalty spot. 🤯 For the first time in his senior career, Bruno Fernandes completed missed the target from the penalty spot. 🤯 https://t.co/Z259IbdkzI

Unfortunately, he also missed his side’s clearest chance to get something out of the game as he smashed a late penalty over the bar.

Grew into the game as it progressed and was a constant threat to the Villa defense with his power and trickery.

Cut a frustrated figure up top for United and struggled to get involved in the play as Villa’s back three stood firm.

Substitutes:

Slotted in at left-back after Shaw’s injury and provided United with great attacking impetus down the flank.

Replaced Maguire midway through the second half and looked fairly confident with the ball at his feet.

Brought on late in the game to help United grab a goal but was unable to make his mark on the game.

Edited by Aditya Singh