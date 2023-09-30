Manchester United 0-1 Crystal Palace: 5 talking points as faltering Red Devils suffer yet another defeat | Premier League 2023-24

Joachim Andersen’s superb first-half strike saw Crystal Palace beat Manchester United 1-0 in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Saturday (September 30).

Although the hosts dominated possession in the first half, it was Palace who broke the deadlock. Andersen’s powerful volley arrowed into the top corner in the 25th minute, a lead Palace would never relinquish.

The Red Devils upped the intensity in the second half but were unable to penetrate a resolute Palace defence. The Eagles dealt capably with everything their misfiring opponents threw at them to ground out a well-deserved win.

In the process, Palace manager Roy Hodgson became the first visiting manager to go five straight Premier League games unbeaten at Old Trafford, winning three.

On that note, here are the five major talking points from the game:

#1 Both teams revert to full-strength XI

Marcus Rashford was among several first-team players returning to the starting lineup for both sides.

After rotating heavily in the midweek Carabao Cup fixture, both Erik ten Hag and Roy Hodgson put out full-strength sides.

Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes and Rasmus Hojlund returned to the starting XI for the Red Devils. Palace welcomed back the likes of Eberechi Eze, Joachim Andersen, and Marc Guehi.

It was the returning Andersen who gave Palace the lead - eventually the winner - with a fabulous first-half strike.

#2 Manchester United games are starting to follow a familiar pattern

Manchester United have a habit of starting brightly before getting pegged back.

Andersen’s first-half strike marked the fifth time in nine games United have conceded first this season.

Frustratingly for Erik ten Hag, these goals have almost always come after the Red Devils had made a promising start. A similar story unfolded against Tottenham Hotspur, Brighton & Hove Albion and Bayern Munich, all of which ended in defeat.

In fact, only against Nottingham Forest, where United conceded twice in the first four minutes, have United managed to turn the game around. This is a trend Ten Hag will hope his side overturn soon.

#3 Crystal Palace defence stands out

Joachim Andersen and his fellow defenders shone in the Crystal Palace defence.

Crystal Palace took an unexpected lead in the first half and backed that up with an equally impressive defensive display in the rest of the game.

Joachim Andersen, who scored the winner, was superb at the back as well, as were the rest of his defensive colleagues. The Dane added six recoveries and 10 clearances to his goal, with Marc Guehi adding eight clearances of his own.

Tyrick Mitchell and Joel Ward dealt well with United’s wingers, while Sam Johnstone’s three saves also contributed to the clean sheet. Even players further up the pitch put in a solid shift, so Palace’s win was just reward for their tireless efforts.

#4 Manchester United reeling without a recognised left-back

Sofyan Amrabat (left) struggled at left-back for United.

Although there are injuries aplenty across the Premier League, those suffered by Manchester United have affected one particular area.

Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia and Sergio Reguilon’s injuries have left United without a fit senior left-back. In their absence, new loan signing Sofyan Amrabat has had to deputise in that position, not one that the United faithful would have expected to see him in.

Despite having played that role before, Amrabat struggled to contend with the physicality of Jordan Ayew. The Moroccan committed five niggly fouls, usually in an attempt to regain possession, and was booked late in the second half.

Palace seemed to target his flank, focusing most of their attacks on that side of the pitch. Manchester United will hope to welcome at least one of their injured trio of specialist left-backs soon.

#5 United make their worst start to a Premier League season

Erik ten Hag has a job on his hands to improve his side's below-par performances.

Two successive wins leading into this game suggested that the Red Devils had turned the corner after their patchy start to the season.

However, a disjointed performance against an organised Palace side brought them back down to earth.

Manchester United’s fourth defeat in six games sees their London opponents leapfrog them in the league table.

Erik ten Hag’s men are tenth after seven games - making their worst start to a league season in 34 years - while Palace rose to ninth. With a seemingly favourable set of fixtures coming up, Manchester United will look to get their season back on track swiftly.