Manchester United 0-1 Crystal Palace: Player ratings as Erik ten Hag's men register fourth league defeat in the season | Premier League 2023-24 

Crystal Palace defeated Manchester United 1-0 at Old Trafford in a Premier League contest on Saturday, September 30.

Rasmus Hojlund almost gave the Red Devils the perfect start when he nudged the ball past the onrushing Sam Johnstone. However, he saw his shot cleared off the line by Tyrick Mitchell.

The visiting side then took the lead when Eberechi Eze's set-piece from the right reached Joachim Andersen at the back post. His right-footed shot flew past Andre Onana to make it 1-0.

Despite the best efforts of Hojlund, Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, and Mason Mount, Roy Hodgson's men held on to take home all three points. On that note, here are the player ratings for Manchester United:

Andre Onana - 6/10

Andre Onana could do nothing about Joachim Andersen’s goal. Besides that, he didn’t have much to do in the match.

Diego Dalot - 6/10

Diego Dalot was one of the better performers for Manchester United, and that isn't saying much. He tried his best to provide an attacking input for the team from the right flank but wasn't very successful overall.

Victor Lindelof - 5/10

Victor Lindelof was troubled physically by Jean-Philippe Mateta and did not look comfortable all game. With Jonny Evans waiting in the wings, he needs to perform better if he is to keep his place in Manchester United's XI.

Rafael Varane - 6/10

Like Lindelof, Rafael Varane also had a tough time dealing with Crystal Palace's physical attack. The Frenchman, however, dealt with it slightly better than his defensive partner and also made a few good passes from the back to push his team forward.

Sofyan Amrabat - 5/10

Sofyan Amrabat looked out of place as a left-back and also conceded the set-piece from which Crystal Palace scored. He couldn't contribute much going forward either.

Mason Mount - 6/10

Mason Mount had his usually energetic display in the middle of the park without doing anything noteworthy. He tried his best to link the midfield with the attack but it just didn't come through.

Casemiro - 6/10

That Casemiro continues to be Manchester United's best attacking threat from midfield should be cause for concern. The Brazilian picked up a yellow card for a wild tackle and had to curtain his defensive instincts a bit after that.

Facundo Pellistri - 5/10

Facundo Pellistri was troubled by the physicality of the match and hit the ground all too often.

Bruno Fernandes - 5/10

Bruno Fernandes always shows desire to push his team on but sometimes his quality goes missing, and this was one such night. When things don't click, he can be a frustrating player to watch and Erik ten Hag will be hoping for his captain to do better going forward.

Marcus Rashford - 4/10

Marcus Rashford either plays like he is a world-beater or just another average footballer, and this game was more of the latter. He did not do well in possession and his decision-making was all over the place, which meant several attacks ended when the ball reached his feel.

Rasmus Hojlund - 5/10

There is a lot of pressure on Rasmus Hojlund to perform and by what he has shown so far, fans will need to be very patient to allow him to settle down in the team. Tyrick Mitchell’s goal-line interception denied him his first goal on home soil, while he also saw a header saved by Sam Johnstone.

Ratings of Manchester United substitutes

Alejandro Garnacho - 6/10

Alejandro Garnacho replaced Pellistri just past the hour mark and provided more in attack, seeing a shot saved inside two minutes after his arrival.

Anthony Martial - 5/10

Anthony Martial replaced Mount in the 77th minute and showed some good touches and dribbles, without really making any effect.

Christian Eriksen - 5/10

Christian Eriksen replaced Marcus Rashford in the 77th minute and didn't do any better than the player who made way for him.

Donny Van de Beek - N/A

Donny Van de Beek replaced Lindelof in the 88th minute and didn't have time to make a meaningful contribution.

Harry Maguire - N/A

Harry Maguire replaced Varane with two minutes left on the clock and didn't have time to make a meaningful contribution for Manchester United.