Manchester United 0-1 Wolves: 5 Talking Points as Joao Moutinho's strike seals the deal | Premier League 2021-22

Wolverhampton Wanderers beat Manchester United 1-0 to bag all three points at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Monday. This was Ralf Rangnick's first ever loss as Manchester United interim manager.

Joao Moutinho scored a beautiful goal in the 82nd minute of the game to seal the deal in favor of Wolves.

Wolves started the game in an explosive manner. Bruno Lage's side took Manchester United by surprise as they did not allow the hosts any breathing space. They created numerous chances throughout the game but Manchester United somehow managed to stay afloat. It was late on in the second half that they were rewarded for their hard work.

On that note, here's a look at the five talking points from the game:

#5. Ralf Rangnick under serious pressure

Ralf Rangnick hasn't had the best of starts at Manchester United

Ralf Rangnick is yet to click for Manchester United. A lot of hype was built around the German following his arrival but the results have not been in his favor. Since his appointment, Manchester United have not won a single game convincingly. Moreover, today's loss and the draw against relegation strapped Newcastle United a week ago have worked against him.

Old Trafford is yet to witness the 'geggenpress' philosophy and relentless attacking football combined with the composed defensive structure that was promised. On a contradictory note, fans are bewildered by how low they've stooped in terms of creativity.

Rangnick will have to make things click quickly if he is to stick around for longer.

Gary Neville @GNev2 It’s not good. It really isn’t! It’s not good. It really isn’t!

#4. The formation is yet to click for Manchester United

Scott McTominay in action against Wolves.

Rangnick has deployed a 4-2-2-2 formation since taking over the club. With Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at the helm, Manchester United were flexible with their formation. But with Rangnick at the wheel, we are yet to see those experimentations. The German seems rigid as far as his approach is concerned.

Manchester United lost their midfield battle to Wolves on Monday. A double pivot of Scott McTominay and Nemanja Matic deployed was beaten by numerical superiority in the center put forward by Wolves.

Moreover, this formation leaves quite a few gaps in the center which forces the forwards to drop deep. It also left the players quite detached from each other.

Samuel Luckhurst @samuelluckhurst Rangnick to Sky: 'We didn’t press at all. We tried but we were not able to get into those pressing situations. They had an overload in midfield and they played via their wing-backs.' #mufc Rangnick to Sky: 'We didn’t press at all. We tried but we were not able to get into those pressing situations. They had an overload in midfield and they played via their wing-backs.' #mufc

