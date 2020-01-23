Manchester United 0-2 Burnley: 5 Talking Points from the game | Premier League 2019/20

Jayesh Motwani FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 Published Jan 23, 2020

Jan 23, 2020 IST SHARE

Manchester United lost another Premier League game

Manchester United hosted Burnley at Old Trafford on Wednesday night for the 24th matchday of the Premier League. The hosts were coming into this game on the back of a loss to runaway leaders Liverpool, while the away side won their last match against Leicester City.

In the first half, Manchester United started really well and created three clear cut chances. Two of them were missed by Anthony Martial, while Juan Mata missed one. United were made to pay for those missed chances as Burnley created one set-piece opportunity and they scored, thanks to a brilliant volley finish by Chris Wood.

In the second half, the visitors struck the killer blow as Jay Rodriguez scored an absolute belter beating David de Gea at the near post. After that, it was all about keeping a clean sheet for Burnley and to be honest, United never looked like they were going to score and come back into the game.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's substitutions didn't work and United lost their second consecutive game in the Premier League. Here, we are going to take a look at the five talking points from the game.

#5 Manchester United weren't clinical in the first half

Anthony Martial was found wanting on the day

In the first 30 minutes, there was only one team that looked like scoring and it was Manchester United. Aaron Wan-Bissaka created three very good opportunities with his low crosses; one was missed by Anthony Martial, when all he had to do was get a touch.

The second chance was missed by Andreas Pereira, which was the hardest of the lot, while the third fell to Juan Mata and the Spaniard fluffed his lines when all he had to do was tap the ball in.

Then, Nemanja Matic played Martial through on goal but the Frenchman's bad touch meant that he couldn't get his shot away, when he should have. It wasn't as if United didn't have opportunities because they had some and the Red Devils weren't clinical in front of goal. That, in the end, came back to bite the home side.

1 / 3 NEXT