×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Manchester United 0-2 Cardiff City: 3 Tactics from Solskjaer that cost United the game

Jayesh Motwani
ANALYST
Feature
1.00K   //    13 May 2019, 12:23 IST

Manchester United v Cardiff City - Premier League
Manchester United v Cardiff City - Premier League

Manchester United hosted Cardiff City in the last game of the Premier League and they were beaten by the relegated side. Both the goals were scored by Nathaniel Mendez-Laing for the away side. This loss meant Manchester United will end their season sixth with 66 points.

Coming to the match, the first half was dominated by Manchester United in terms of possession and chances but Cardiff took the lead through a penalty given away by Diogo Dalot. Mendez-Laing stepped up to make it 1-0. For United, Mason Greenwood came the closest in the first half to breaking the deadlock for the home side as he struck the post and drew some good saves out of the Cardiff goalkeeper.

In the second half, United made some attacking changes but their defense was shambolic on the day. Mendez-Laing around the 54th minute tapped in to make it 2-0 and seal the game. United had their chances later on but they couldn't get a single goal in the game.

The Red Devils' season ended with a poor display at home and in this slideshow, we take a look at the three tactics that cost United the game:

#3 Team Selection

Manchester United vs Cardiff City - Premier League
Manchester United vs Cardiff City - Premier League

There have been some mistakes made by Solskjaer in terms of team selection in recent games and he made one against Cardiff. Playing Jesse Lingard over Anthony Martial really didn't make sense as Lingard has been short of confidence for quite some time now and he also doesn't really fit into this United team.

Lingard played as a false nine with Marcus Rashford on the left and Mason Greenwood on the right but Lingard doesn't really influence games anymore. Also, Rashford and Greenwood are more strikers than wingers and playing any of them through the middle would have benefitted more.

Lingard had another horrendous game against Cardiff and his inconsistency might cost him his place in the starting XI next season.

1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Cardiff City Football Anthony Martial Marcus Rashford Ole Gunnar Solskjær Premier League Teams
Advertisement
Manchester United 0-2 Cardiff City: 5 Men who cost United the game
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Manchester United thrash Cardiff City 5-1 in Solskjaer’s first game
RELATED STORY
Manchester United News: Cardiff boss thinks Red Devils have 'wasted a lot of money'
RELATED STORY
Leicester City 0-1 Manchester United: 5 Tactics from Solskjaer that won the game
RELATED STORY
5 footballers who deserve their own Hollywood movie
RELATED STORY
Cardiff City vs Liverpool - The 5 talking points
RELATED STORY
Crystal Palace 1-3 Manchester United: 5 Tactics from Solskjaer that won the game
RELATED STORY
Manchester United 2-1 Watford: 5 Tactics from Solskjaer that won the game | Premier League 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Cardiff City v Liverpool Predicted Lineups - Premier League 2018/19 Predicted Lineups, Cardiff v Liverpool Injury news, Suspensions List and more
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Cardiff City vs Arsenal: Two basic things we noticed
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us