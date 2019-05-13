Manchester United 0-2 Cardiff City: 3 Tactics from Solskjaer that cost United the game

Manchester United v Cardiff City - Premier League

Manchester United hosted Cardiff City in the last game of the Premier League and they were beaten by the relegated side. Both the goals were scored by Nathaniel Mendez-Laing for the away side. This loss meant Manchester United will end their season sixth with 66 points.

Coming to the match, the first half was dominated by Manchester United in terms of possession and chances but Cardiff took the lead through a penalty given away by Diogo Dalot. Mendez-Laing stepped up to make it 1-0. For United, Mason Greenwood came the closest in the first half to breaking the deadlock for the home side as he struck the post and drew some good saves out of the Cardiff goalkeeper.

In the second half, United made some attacking changes but their defense was shambolic on the day. Mendez-Laing around the 54th minute tapped in to make it 2-0 and seal the game. United had their chances later on but they couldn't get a single goal in the game.

The Red Devils' season ended with a poor display at home and in this slideshow, we take a look at the three tactics that cost United the game:

#3 Team Selection

Manchester United vs Cardiff City - Premier League

There have been some mistakes made by Solskjaer in terms of team selection in recent games and he made one against Cardiff. Playing Jesse Lingard over Anthony Martial really didn't make sense as Lingard has been short of confidence for quite some time now and he also doesn't really fit into this United team.

Lingard played as a false nine with Marcus Rashford on the left and Mason Greenwood on the right but Lingard doesn't really influence games anymore. Also, Rashford and Greenwood are more strikers than wingers and playing any of them through the middle would have benefitted more.

Lingard had another horrendous game against Cardiff and his inconsistency might cost him his place in the starting XI next season.

