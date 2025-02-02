Manchester United 0-2 Crystal Palace: Red Devils Player Ratings as difficult season continues | Premier League 2024-25

Manchester United were second best throughout the fixture as they lost 2-0 to Crystal Palace at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday, February 2. They remain in the bottom half of the table, having collected just 29 points from 24 games.

Ruben Amorim surprised many by opting not to name any traditional forwards, with Kobbie Mainoo operating as the false nine. Andre Onana returned in goal after being rested in the Europa League.

While Manchester United started well, it was the visitors who seized control of the game. They squandered two good chances in the first period as United were on the back foot.

The Eagles eventually capitalised early in the second half as Jean-Philippe Mateta broke the deadlock in the 64th minute. Maxence Lacroix's header came off the crossbar, but the French striker was on hand to turn it in.

It went from bad to worse for Manchester United as, chasing the game for an equaliser, they fell deeper when Mateta added his second of the game. Daniel Munoz squared it for him to tap home into an empty net as Palace took home all three points.

Here are the player ratings:

Manchester United Player Ratings

Andre Onana - 6/10

Onana could not do much about either goal as he was let down by some poor defending. He finished the game with one save, doing well to stop an effort from Lacroix in the first half.

Leny Yoro - 5.5/10

Played on the right of the back three and found it difficult to deal with the Palace attackers.

Harry Maguire - 6.5/10

Arguably Manchester United's best defender on the night, Maguire was solid in the first half but had some nervy moments in the second.

Lisandro Martinez - 6/10

Martinez joined the attack regularly but was not as comfortable off the ball before a serious injury cast a shadow on the game.

Noussair Mazraoui - 5/10

Mostly silent and could not get much going from the right wing-back role.

Manuel Ugarte - 5.5/10

Solid off the ball but needs to improve his passing, often finding it difficult to link up with his teammates.

Kobbie Mainoo - 6/10

Mainoo was deployed in an unusual role for him, occupying higher roles up the pitch and often found himself as Manchester United's furthest player. He personally did decently, but the tactic itself did not work.

Diogo Dalot - 4.5/10

He continues to struggle defensively, often finding himself out of position as Palace found opportunities down his flank. Munoz came close to scoring himself before setting up the second, indicating their success down United's left.

Amad Diallo - 6/10

Usually the side's most enterprising attacker, Diallo could not make much of an impact as Palace's back three defended well.

Alejandro Garnacho - 6/10

Garnacho's issues came to the fore again as the winger showed quality on the ball with his dribbling and link-up but was let down by his decision-making in the final third.

Bruno Fernandes - 6/10

It seemed he would play the false nine initially, but he took on a deeper role. Fernandes was unable to create much of note.

Substitutes

Rasmus Hojlund - 5/10

Came on as a proper striker but barely made an impact.

Joshua Zirkzee - 5/10

Subbed in to chase the equaliser but could not make any difference.

Matthijs de Ligt and Christian Eriksen - N/A

The pair came on too late and did not play enough minutes to merit a rating.

