Manchester United 0-3 Tottenham: Hits & Flops from the Game

Gunjan Kochrekar FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 628 // 28 Aug 2018, 11:37 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Tottenham players celebrating Kane's goal, which put the side 1-0 up against United.

It was a night to forget for Jose Mourinho & Manchester United, when Tottenham Hotspur registered their first big away win of this season at Old Trafford. Even a 1-0 defeat would have made the same impact on the low spirited United camp at this moment, but a 0-3 thrashing was Mauricio Pochettino rubbing salt on the wounds of a dejected Jose Mourinho.

Tottenham hit two goals in ten minutes after the break, which led to a wave of United substitutions and change of tactics.

Tottenham fans were heard shouting, "You are not special anymore" and "You will be sacked in the morning" to Jose Mourinho, who looked unconvinced by his players display at the touchine, all throughout the match. Lucas Moura was the star of the show, hitting two goals.

Let's look at the hits & flops from the 3 goal thrashing of Manchester United:

#1 FLOP: Ander Herrera playing on the right side of a back three

Lucas Moura hits his second against United.

Jose Mourinho chose to play a 3-4-2-1 formation, as he looked to use United's counter attacking capabilities, but it was a huge flop to play Ander Herrera on the right side of a back three, consisting of Herrera, Smalling and Jones. It was highlighted when Herrera failed to stop the second goal from Lucas Moura.

#2 FLOP: Romelu Lukaku missing an open goal in the first half

Romelu Lukaku missed an open goal in the first half.

There was a moment of somewhat unforced error from Spurs in the first half, when Danny Rose's wayward back pass was intercepted by Romelu Lukaku who had an an open goal. The Belgian striker sliced the shot wide, even after almost beating Hugo Lloris in the situation.

#3 HIT: Lucas Moura's speed and running capabilities

Lucas Moura scored 2 goals against Manchester United

Former PSG man Lucas Moura was all guns blazing, tormenting the United defence all throughout the game. He deserved both the goals, and earned praise from Alan Smith who said, "He has terrorized defences with his pace always. Desperately trying to do well at a new club, he has certainly done brilliantly tonight."

#4 FLOP: Tottenham's first half performance

Fred attempting to put United into a lead early into the game.

Even though Spurs did amazingly well in the second half with the display of their ruthless attacking prowess, they looked quite complacent in the first half. Mauricio Pochettino would surely look forward to addressing the poor first half performance in the team's next training session.

#5 FLOP: Paul Pogba's advanced role

Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba had a decent game against Spurs. He put in a better performance than the defeat at Brighton last weekend, and even if many critics would laud the Manchester United star's advanced role in the United set-up, fortune has not favoured him. United have lost the last two games, and the team as a whole, does not seem to have adjusted well. It's too early to tell and judge this role, but against Spurs, it proved to be another flop in the defeat at Old Trafford.

#6 FLOP: Manchester United's defensive woes

Jose Mourinho at the touchline against Tottenham Hotspur.

Jose Mourinho has criticized Manchester United's failed attempts in securing important summer signings this season, in possibly every interview he has given post the end of the English transfer window. Manchester United somehow don't look convincing in the defensive aspect of their game. Lindelof and Baily were replaced after a bad game against Brighton, and the Jones-Smalling duo were given the nod for the game against Spurs.

But it was the same old story for Manchester United. United have now conceded 7 goals in their opening 3 fixtures of the season which is one of the worst stars they have ever had to any Premier League season.

As Alex Ferguson once said, "Attack wins you matches, Defence wins you titles." Would United's attacking powerhouse, boasting the likes of Sanchez, Lukaku, and Pogba prove worthy enough to eclipse their defensive woes and still give a title challenge? Only time can tell.