Manchester United 0-5 Liverpool: Player ratings as rampant Reds secure their biggest-ever Northwest derby victory | Premier League 2021-22

Manchester United suffered their heaviest defeat at Old Trafford in the Premier League, going down 5-0 to a rampant Liverpool. Mohamed Salah became the first visiting player to score a hat-trick at the stadium, while Naby Keita and Diogo Jota were also among the goals.

The Red Devils were simply no match on the day for Jurgen Klopp's charges, who demonstrated their frightening attacking prowess. To exacerbate matters, Paul Pogba was sent off in the second half for a rash challenge on Naby Keita, having only been on the pitch for hardly 15 minutes.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who also had a terrible game, seemed to have pulled a goal back with a fine strike, but that was ruled out for offside. The sight of throngs of United faithful barging out of the stadium long before the full-time whistle were the enduring image of a disappointing night. Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is now closer to the boot than ever before.

Following back-to-back defeats, United are now in seventh place in the league table, behind West Ham, Brighton and Tottenham Hotspur. Liverpool, meanwhile, have closed the gap on league leaders Chelsea to a single point.

On that note, here are the player ratings for both Manchester United and Liverpool:

Manchester United Player Ratings against Liverpool

United were bruised, beaten and battered on the night.

David de Gea - 7/10

He made good stops on Roberto Firmino and Salah, but was left hopelessly exposed at the back by his defence. There was nothing the Spaniard could do for any of Liverpool's five goals.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 5/10

Wan-Bissaka left acres of space at the back for Liverpool players to run into, and his recoveries were poor too.

Victor Lindelof - 4/10

The Swede was directly responsible for two of Liverpool's goals on the night, in what were two terrible pieces of defending.

Harry Maguire - 1/10

The Red Devils captain had arguably the worst outing of his career. He was caught out for Liverpool's first goal, showed poor positioning for the second, and was then beaten to a cross for their third. It was an absolute horror show from the world's most expensive defender.

Luke Shaw - 3/10

He, too, had an atrocious game in defence, often finding himself in no man's land. Salah had a gala time rampaging down his flank, and Shaw had absolutely nothing to show in return.

Scott McTominay - 4/10

McTominay was completely run over by Liverpool in midfield, and didn't make a single tackle in the game.

Fred - 4/10

He was in the same boat as his midfield partner. Fred was made to look like a training cone as Liverpool players cruised past him as if he were not there.

Mason Greenwood - 6/10

He tested Alisson with a rasping shot that the Brazilian palmed away. But he couldn't conjure anything else, and was taken off at half-time in a tactical switch by Solskjaer.

Bruno Fernandes - 5/10

He missed a glorious chance to break the deadlock early in the match, dragging his effort wide. That was it for the Portuguese ace for the night, but to his credit, he created a few chances.

Marcus Rashford - 4/10

Rashford was a complete no-show on the night. He made a speculative effort which flew wide off the post, and then nearly gifted Liverpool a goal with a sloppy pass.

Cristiano Ronaldo - 4/10

The prolific no.7 had arguably the worst game of his calendar year yet. He was lucky not to have been sent off for a petulant kick on Curtis Jones before seeing a well-taken strike ruled out for offside.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC This is tied for the heaviest defeat of Cristiano Ronaldo's career 😟The only other 5-goal loss was in El Clasico 11 years ago. This is tied for the heaviest defeat of Cristiano Ronaldo's career 😟The only other 5-goal loss was in El Clasico 11 years ago. https://t.co/RRDkmfSpO4

Ratings of Manchester United substitutes against Liverpool

Paul Pogba - 3/10

He was subbed at half-time as a possible game-changer, but the United midfielder lasted barely 15 minutes before he was sent off for a cynical tackle on Keita.

Goal @goal Paul Pogba's 15-minute cameo:46' Comes on 🔄

60' Gets sent off 👋 Paul Pogba's 15-minute cameo:46' Comes on 🔄

60' Gets sent off 👋 https://t.co/T9BAMTjlNM

Diego Dalot - 4/10

The game was up by the time he came on, but Dalot had nothing to show.

Edinson Cavani - 5/10

The Uruguayan showed a lot of heart and desire, but couldn't impact the game for United.

