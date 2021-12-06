Manchester United 1-0 Crystal Palace: 5 talking points as Fred's classy goal helps kick-off Ralf Rangnick era with a win | Premier League 2021-22

Ralf Rangnick kicked off his tenure at Manchester United with a win. Fred's long-range stunner helped them overcome Crystal Palace 1-0 in their Premier League fixture on Sunday.

Manchester United displayed some rigor in their first outing under the interim manager as they dominated the first half with good pressing. Crystal Palace were contained in their half by the hosts for the majority of the game and never looked a threat to David De Gea.

Rangnick fielded the same squad that recorded a 3-2 win over Arsenal on Friday. Though he played them in an innovative 4-2-2-2 formation, the players delivered again.

Though Manchester United were the better side in the first half, Crystal Palace grew into the game in the second. They had a great chance in the 75th minute when Jordan Ayew's low-cross fizzled across the face of goal. But no Palace player could get the decisive touch.

Alex Telles, starting for the fourth game in a row across all competitions, hit the crossbar with a direct free-kick in the 68th minute. United finally had a break when Mason Greenwood drew a crowd of Palace defenders to him inside the box. He managed to maintain his composure to find Fred just outside the box.

The Brazilian midfielder connected sweetly with his curling effort. Vicente Guaita was finally beaten for the night as the unstoppable strike curled beautifully into the top right corner of the goal.

As the Rangnick era kicks off with a much-needed win, here we take a look at the five talking points from the game.

#5 Manchester United implement efficient press in the first half

Manchester United held a highline during the first half against Crystal Palace

Manchester United looked like a highly improved side in the first half. One thing that stood out from a great performance in the first 45 minutes of the game was their pressing.

The attackers chased down every loose ball. They made use of their high energy levels in the initial stages of the game to put pressure on the visiting side. The plan seemed to have paid off as Crystal Palace committed a few errors early on.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford remained around the box at the start. However, as the game went on they reverted to creating chances from crosses and lobbed balls.

Manchester United also won possession in the final third 12 times against Crystal Palace, a stat bettered only under Sir Alex Ferguson.

#4 Rangnick's approach unlocks the attacking potential for the hosts

Ralf Rangnick's tactics paid off in his first game in charge

Ralf Rangnick might've had just a few training sessions with his team before the Premier League game against Crystal Palace. But in the brief period, he was able to bring about a change in their approach on the field.

Manchester United created more passes into the final third (77, as per Squawka) against Palace than any other team in the Premier League this season. Fred, the goalscorer, attempted more passes (71) than any other player on the pitch.

Rangnick's 4-2-2-2 formation is unique but allows for balance in midfield and attack, with Fred and Scott McTominay helping out in defense. Bruno Fernandes and Jadon Sancho were given the freedom to create and Ronaldo and Rashford complemented each other in the final third.

