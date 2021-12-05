Manchester United 1-0 Crystal Palace: Red Devils players ratings as Fred golazo hands Rangnick win on debut | Premier League 2021-22

Manchester United huffed and puffed but overcame Crystal Palace 1-0 at Old Trafford in the Premier League earlier today (December 5). Fred scored the only goal of the game in the 77th minute to give new interim manager Ralf Rangnick a winning start.

The Red Devils started the game brightly and kept the Eagles on the backfoot with a spell of sustained pressure. However, a breakthrough didn't arrive as the end-product was lacking, though Bruno Fernandes, Cristiano Ronaldo and Diego Dalot all came close.

The second period was more relaxed with the home side taking their foot off the gas but a moment of quality from Fred finally put them in front.

B/R Football @brfootball Ralf Rangnick wins his first game as coach of Manchester United ✅ Ralf Rangnick wins his first game as coach of Manchester United ✅ https://t.co/GrPTTC9dYV

Manchester United tried to look for a second goal to seal the deal but couldn't find one. However, they were also resolute in defense against an energetic Crystal Palace team and held their lead well to win 1-0.

Here are the player ratings for the Red Devils:

David de Gea - 6.5/10

It was a comfortable evening for the Manchester United custodian, who didn't face any real threat to his goal and secured an easy clean sheet. De Gea will take confidence from what was the Red Devils' first home clean sheet since April.

Diego Dalot - 7/10

His distribution was excellent but he often left too much space for Wilfried Zaha to run into. Dalot also attempted an ambitious curler at the stroke of half-time but it sailed narrowly wide off the far corner. He also managed a key pass and three tackles on the night.

Victor Lindelof - 7/10

The Swede didn't face much pressure at the back and enjoyed a comfortable outing. Lindelof had to make just one tackle all evening and completed 86% of his attempted passes.

Harry Maguire - 7/10

The Manchester United skipper distributed well and this was one of the rare games this season where he didn't put a wrong foot forward. Maguire also managed to register a key pass.

Alex Telles - 7/10

The Brazilian made some good forays into the Crystal Palace half and offered Manchester United a quality attacking outlet. Telles was also excellent defensively, registering a joint game-high seven tackles.

Scott McTominay - 7/10

Industrious, positionally aware and composed, McTominay made a good impression on Rangnick although his passing left a lot to be desired. The Scottish midfielder had a shot, a key pass and two tackles during the game.

Fred - 8/10

The Brazilian entered the game as one of the stars of Manchester United's victory over Arsenal on Thursday (December 2). Fred kept up the momentum from that game with another fine performance against Crystal Palace.

The midfielder managed an outstanding seven tackles and one key pass, and capped off with a sweet strike from outside the box in the second half.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 2 - Fred has scored twice in 12 @premierleague matches this season, as many as he scored in 76 appearances in his first three seasons in the competition with @ManUtd beforehand. Breakthrough. 2 - Fred has scored twice in 12 @premierleague matches this season, as many as he scored in 76 appearances in his first three seasons in the competition with @ManUtd beforehand. Breakthrough. https://t.co/viF0LYOzr8

Jadon Sancho - 6.5/10

Most of his good work came during the early exchanges when Manchester United were all over Palace. While Sancho fell a little silent after that, it was still a sign that he's slowly growing into this Red Devils side.

Bruno Fernandes - 7.5/10

The Portuguese was unplayable in the opening half, cutting Palace open with line-breaking passes and posing a direct threat with his off-the-ball movement. Fernandes took three shots (one on target) and registered two key passes as well as a tackle.

Marcus Rashford - 7/10

Rashford linked up well with his attacking cohort in the first half and was a huge threat to Palace's defense with his intelligent movement. However, the Englishman was quieter in the second period.

Cristiano Ronaldo - 7.5/10

He worked hard to win the ball, looked dangerous when he had it and cleared it well whenever there was an incoming danger. Ronaldo showed exemplary work-rate against Crystal Palace and finished the game with five shots (one on target) and a key pass.

Manchester United Substitutes

Mason Greenwood - 7.5/10

Greenwood replaced Sancho around the hour mark. He had the desired impact off the bench as set up Fred for Manchester United's winner following some good work on the ball.

Anthony Elanga - 6/10

He didn't get on the ball much after coming on for Rashford in the 76th minute but looked impressive in shades.

Donny van de Beek - N/A

Van de Beek replaced Fernandes in the 86th minute and did not get enough time to make an impact.

