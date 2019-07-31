×
Manchester United 1-0 Kristiansund: 5 players who won the game for the Red Devils

Deepungsu Pandit
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.02K   //    31 Jul 2019, 03:59 IST

Juan Mata took the game by the scruff of the neck
Juan Mata took the game by the scruff of the neck

Manchester United traveled to Ullevaal Stadium in Olso, Norway, for their penultimate pre-season game of the summer against Kristiansund BK.

The Red Devils had performed admirably in the build-up to the game, winning all of their four games while scoring nine goals and conceding just once. The game against Kristiansund was another opportunity for United to sharpen their skills ahead of the upcoming season.

It was a particularly endearing night for manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, as he returned to his native country to face his hometown club. He was up against his childhood friend Christian Michelsen, who was in charge of Kristiansund, while his son Noah was on the brink of his debut against the Red Devils.


Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

The manager might have have been emotional on his homecoming, but he was professional as usual in his team selection and named a competitive first XI for the game. Solskjaer started with David de Gea in goal - who wore the armband for the night - and opted for a back four of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Phil Jones and Luke Shaw.

In the midfield, he opted for a double pivot of Nemanja Matic and Scott McTominay, while Jesse Lingard played in the No. 10 role. The front three comprised of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Daniel James.

United were the dominant team in the first half, but failed to find a breakthrough. Even though Solskjaer made 11 changes to his team in the 60th minute, the Premier League giants continued to struggle in front of goal.

It was only in the 92nd minute that a Juan Mata penalty gave them the lead, and ultimately helped the Red Devils win the game.

Solskjaer will be pleased with the victory that ensured the pre-season winning steak was intact. Here is a look at five players who helped the Red Devils win the game.

#5 Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Wan-Bisska continued his brilliant start to life at Manchester United
Wan-Bisska continued his brilliant start to life at Manchester United

United’s new signing continued his impressive start to life under Solskjaer and displayed his qualities once again against Kristiansund. The Englishman was solid at the back and adventurous in attack. He showed hints of a budding partnership with Daniel James and even had the confidence to try out some tricks on the field.

Wan-Bissaka regularly bombed forward to join the United attack and also carved out a couple of chances for the Red Devils. He showed acute ball control in possession and whenever United lost the ball, his speed and tackling abilities ensured that any chances of a calamity were averted.

It might not have been his best game, but Wan-Bissaka had a mature outing on the night.

