Manchester United 1-0 Leicester City: 5 Men who impressed for Solskjaer | Premier League 2019/20

Rashford scored his third goal of the season against Leicester City

When Leicester City came to Old Trafford on Saturday, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was under quite a bit of pressure. Manchester United had won just 1 of their first 4 games and Solskjaer as such, was desperate to get back to winning ways. However, the recent injury concerns had jeopardized his plans.

Manchester United were already without Luke Shaw, but in his press conference on Friday, Solskjaer had confirmed that Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial would also miss the game due to injuries. The Norwegian, as such, had to make a few changes in his first eleven.

Manchester United Starting XI: David de Gea; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Ashley Young; Nemanja Matic, Scott McTominay, Juan Mata; Daniel James, Marcus Rashford, Andreas Pereira.

Manchester United looked sharp and proactive from the start and went ahead when Marcus Rashford converted his penalty. However, it was Leicester City who ended the half stronger, even though the game went into the break at 1-0.

United failed to improve after the break and allowed Leicester City to pile the pressure on them in the second half. Thankfully, the Red Devils still managed to come away with a win at the end of the 90 minutes. Here, we look at the 5 men who were brilliant for Solskjaer and helped United win the game.

#5 Aaron Wan-Bissaka

The Englishman started the game very well and was assured as usual in the right-back role. Aaron Wan-Bissaka stayed compact at the back and also ventured forward at the start of the game to join the attack. He combined well with Andreas Pereira on the right and sent in a few decent crosses too. However, soon enough, the Englishman was pressed back as the Red Devils allowed the away side to take the upper hand in the game.

Despite Leicester City’s relentless pressure, Wan-Bissaka was unfazed at the back. The Englishman comfortably dealt with everything that came his way and refused to allow the opposition to get past him. He was crucial as United sealed a hard-earned home win and an even dearer clean sheet.

