Manchester United 1-0 Leicester City: Three things we learnt from the game | Premier League 2019/20

Harshit Mishra FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 // 15 Sep 2019, 14:57 IST

Manchester United secured a hard-fought victory over a tough opposition on Saturday.

Manchester United welcomed high-flying Leicester City to Old Trafford on Saturday, desperate to get back to winning ways after being winless in their last three games in the Premier League. The Red Devils enjoyed a dream start to the game when Caglar Soyuncu's challenge on Marcus Rashford inside the box earned them an early penalty which was calmly dispatched by the 21-year-old Englishman himself.

Rashford was unlucky not to double his sides' lead when his brilliantly struck free-kick came off the crossbar. Leicester City enjoyed most of the possession during the game but failed to properly test the opposition goalkeeper. James Maddison was presented with a gilt-edged opportunity inside the first five minutes of the game, however, his fiercely-struck shot was brilliantly saved by David De Gea. The Red Devils will be happy to secure all three points despite not being at their best against the Foxes.

Let's take a look at three things we learnt from Manchester United's victory over Leicester City:

#3 Ole spot on with the substitutions this time

Ole's at the wheel!

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been criticised for his decisions regarding substitutions in recent games. The Norwegian was either leaving it too late to make substitutions or was making the wrong ones.

However, it seems like he learned from his previous mistakes and rectified in the game against Leicester City. Solskjaer was spot on with his substitutions against Leicester City- bringing on Fred and Taith Chong for Nemanja Matic and Juan Mata at crucial moments of the game when the Foxes were dominating the match and looked the more dangerous side of the two. Fred looked incredibly sharp after coming on and regained possession for his side in dangerous areas of the pitch many times as Manchester United ran up 1-0 winners in an abrasive match.

The Brazilian also helped his side regain control in midfield area by dictating the play from the middle of the park. On the other hand, Taith Chong forced Ricardo Pereira in his own half and prevented him from going forward. The youngster also showed glimpses of his quality by getting past the Leicester City full-back on a couple of occasions. All in all, Solskjaer's substitutions were spot on and helped Manchester United scrape a victory over the Foxes.

Tahith Chong was effective after coming on.

