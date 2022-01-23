Manchester United 1-0 West Ham: Red Devils player ratings as Marcus Rashford fires United into top 4 | Premier League 2021-22 

Marcus Rashford came off the bench to score an injury-time winner as Manchester United edged West Ham in a tense Premier League fixture at Old Trafford. Only two points separated the two teams heading into this fixture in the race for the top four.

United interim manager Ralf Ragnick made just one change to the XI that dispatched Brentford in mid-week, with Harry Maguire coming in for Victor Lindelof. Given the high stakes involved in the game and the quality on both sides, an explosive end-to-end fixture was expected. However, neither side truly exerted their dominance in a tepid first half that failed to produce a single shot on target.

The second half was largely the same affair. It took a combination of three United substitutes to break the deadlock in the third minute of injury time.

Anthony Martial showed great technique to draw the West Ham defence out before laying the ball on for Edinson Cavani. The Uruguay international squared the ball to the back post where Rashford was on hand to score into an empty net.

The victory sees Manchester United move one point clear of West Ham into fourth spot. On that note, here's a rundown of how United's players fared in the game:

David de Gea - 6/10

De Gea was largely a spectator at Old Trafford, as a disjointed West Ham attack barely threatened him.

Alex Telles - 7/10

Telles created one chance, and also played a key role in limiting the in-form Jarrod Bowen.

Harry Maguire - 6.5/10

The England international marked his return to the Manchester United starting lineup by helping keep a clean sheet. He received a booking for a cynical challenge, though.

Raphael Varane - 6.5/10

Varane made one tackle and one clearance to help United keep their fifth clean sheet of the season.

Diogo Dalot - 7.5/10

Dalot was one of the most effective players on the field. He continued his recent good run of form with handy contributions at both ends.

Fred - 7/10

Fred forced Alphonse Areola into a save with his sole shot on the night. He also created one chance before being replaced by Edinson Cavani in the 82nd minute.

Scott McTominay 7/10

The 25-year-old created three chances and made two tackles in a commanding midfield performance. That allowed the home team to control proceedings.

Anthony Elanga - 6/10

The 19-year-old put in a decent shift in attack. However, he was unable to find the back of the net before making way for Rashford in the 62nd minute.

Bruno Fernandes - 7/10

Fernandes flourished in his preferred role through the centre, creating four chances for his teammates.

Mason Greenwood - 6/10

Greenwood had a pass accuracy of 90.3%, but failed to hit the target with any of his two shots before making way for Martial.

Cristiano Ronaldo - 7/10

The Portugal international was the busiest United attacker on the night. He had the most shots in the game in addition to creating two chances.

Ratings of Manchester United substitutes against West Ham

Marcus Rashford - 7.5/10

Rashford ended his 11-game goal drought against Brentford. He once again stepped off the bench to grab an even more important goal against West Ham.

Edinson Cavani - 6.5/10

Cavani spent just eight minutes on the field, but showed his experience. He played a pin-point pass to the far post for Rashford to break the deadlock on the night.

Anthony Martial - 6/10

Also Read Article Continues below

Martial made his first appearance in over a month, initiating the move that led to the winner for Manchester United.

Edited by Bhargav