Manchester United secured a hard-earned 1-0 win over West Ham United in the Premier League on Sunday, October 29.

The Red Devils secured a comfortable 3-0 win against Sheriff Tiraspol in their last game in the Europa League. Cristiano Ronaldo was brought into the lineup for that game and even scored.

He kept his place today as Erik ten Hag looked to maintain his team's run of good form.

Manchester United made a good start to the game and looked threatening as they passed the ball and moved forward with confidence. They created many more chances than West Ham United in the first period and were denied by Lukasz Fabianski. However, the Pole suffered an injury and was replaced by Alphonse Areola at the halfway mark.

The hosts attempted nine shots in the first period with just three on target. Marcus Rashford had one shot on goal as he scored to make it 1-0 to Manchester United after 38 minutes. Christian Eriksen provided an assist for the goal as United carried a one-goal lead over West Ham going into half-time.

Both sides made a relatively slower start to the second period compared to the first. Manchester United showed stability in midfield and defense as they maintained a solid shape and looked impenetrable. West Ham, on the other hand, brought on Gianluca Scamacca, who offered dynamism in the final third.

Both David Moyes and ten Hag turned to their respective benches as they made multiple substitutions in the second half to alter the course of the game. However, the teams kept creating chances without an end product.

Manchester United did well to slow the game down as they neared the conclusion to secure an all-important 1-0 win. That said, let's take a look at the five hits and flops from the contest.

#5. Hit - Diogo Dalot

Dalot had an incredible outing on the right flank as he played well with and without the ball at his feet.

He won seven of his nine duels and made five clearances, three interceptions and four tackles. He completed four key passes, two accurate crosses and four accurate long balls in a wonderful display.

#4. Flop - Fred

Fred was brought on in the second period as Erik ten Hag looked to revitalize his team with some fresh legs. However, he missed two big chances as he hit the woodwork once and saw his shot saved on another occasion.

#3. Hit - Marcus Rashford

Rashford looked lively as he started on the left flank but often drifted infield to create an overload for United in central areas.

He scored the only goal of the game with a well-taken finish after 38 minutes. Christian Eriksen played the ball into the box, following which Rashford did well to attack it and score to make it 1-0.

He attempted a total of five shots during the game and won two of his nine duels.

#2. Flop - Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo failed to get on the scoresheet or even test Fabianski or Areola sufficiently with his six attempted shots. Only one of those was on target while two were off target and three were blocked.

He failed to play a single key pass, cross or long ball but won four of his six duels.

#1. Hit - David De Gea

De Gea single-handedly kept Manchester United in the game on multiple occasions as he made clutch saves to keep West Ham at bay.

He made four saves and punched the ball clear on one occasion in an astounding performance.

