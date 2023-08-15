Manchester United 1-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers: Red Devils player ratings as Varane seals all 3 points in first game | Premier League 2023-24 

Manchester United beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Monday (August 14) to begin the new season on a winning note.

Raphael Varane scored the only goal of the game in the 76th minute to seal all three points for a lackluster Red Devils side. Contrary to the result, Wolves were the better side in the game and came close to scoring on a few occasions. Pedro Neto and Fabio Silva missed good chances, while Matheus Cunha hit the post.

Manchester United, whose best came only in a few fleeting moments, eventually prevailed by virtue of their superior quality. Bruno Fernandes lifted a delicate ball over the top for Aaron Wan-Bissaka to volley a cross, which Varane was on hand to nod home.

The Red Devils nearly conceded a penalty in the sixth minute of stoppage time when their new goalkeeper Andre Onana collided with Sasa Kalajdzic while attempting to punch an incoming cross clear. Following a review on VAR, though, the referee waved away calls for a penalty, much to United's relief.

On that note, here are the player ratings for Manchester United:

Andre Onana - 7/10

An encouraging debut for Onana, who made six saves. He was unpurtubed by the occasion and looked confident throughout. However, in the dying embers, he was fortuitous not to concede a penalty.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 7.5/10

What an imperious all-round performance by Wan-Bissaka! He guarded his side of the pitch with great authority, making two clearances and interceptions and also blocked two shots. The right-back later assisted Varane for their only goal of the game with a lovely cross.

Raphael Varane - 8.5/10

Wolves casued him trouble with their high press, but Varane stood firm and weathered the storm before netting the only goal of the game.

Lisandro Martinez - 6/10

The Argentine was anaemic, which isn't surprising considering he was making his first appearance in four months. He also went into the books for a nasty tackle on Neto.

Luke Shaw - 7/10

For the most part, Shaw struggled against Neto's pace and press, but to his credit, made a crucial block late on, which prevented a certain goal for the Wolves.

Casemiro - 7.5/10

The Brazilian provided a protective cover for the Manchester United back four and contributed defensively, making five interceptions and blocking three shots, making two tackles, too. He also made a telling impact in attack, creating one big chance.

Antony - 7/10

A lively presence in attack, Antony took the game to Wolves with his fearless dribbling and made three key passes.

Bruno Fernandes - 6.5/10

The Portuguese playmaker had a bog-standard game but redeemed himself by being involved in the winning goal, laying a nice through-ball for Wan-Bissaka.

Mason Mount - 6/10

Another debutant, but unlike Onana, Mount failed to shine. He was vigilant and tracked back whenever needed but was lackluster in attack. The former Chelsea star didn't muster a single shot or made a key pass.

Alejandro Garnacho - 6/10

He got forward well but didn't quiet make an impact. His decision-making on the ball was poor at times, too.

Marcus Rashford - 6.5/10

Manchester United's top scorer last season, Rashford looked like a pale shadow of his former self. Three of his four attempted shots were blocked, and he looked isolated in the first half when operating as the centre-forward.

Ratings of Manchester United substitutes against Wolves

Victor Lindelof (46' for Martinez) - 5/10

Wolves ran him ragged.

Jadon Sancho (68' for Garnacho) - 6.5/10

He was a lively presence after coming on.

Christian Eriksen (68' for Mount) - 5/10

He was almost a non-factor.

Facundo Pellistri (77' for Antony) - 6/10

He beefed up the backline.

Scott McTominay (88' for Rashford) - N/A

He came on in the final two minutes to see the game off for Manchester United.