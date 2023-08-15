Football
  • home icon
  • Football
  • Manchester United 1-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers: Red Devils player ratings as Varane seals all 3 points in first game | Premier League 2023-24 

Manchester United 1-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers: Red Devils player ratings as Varane seals all 3 points in first game | Premier League 2023-24 

By Sachin Bhat
Modified Aug 15, 2023 07:49 GMT
Not the best performance by Erik ten Hag
Not the best performance by Erik ten Hag's side

Manchester United beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Monday (August 14) to begin the new season on a winning note.

Raphael Varane scored the only goal of the game in the 76th minute to seal all three points for a lackluster Red Devils side. Contrary to the result, Wolves were the better side in the game and came close to scoring on a few occasions. Pedro Neto and Fabio Silva missed good chances, while Matheus Cunha hit the post.

Manchester United, whose best came only in a few fleeting moments, eventually prevailed by virtue of their superior quality. Bruno Fernandes lifted a delicate ball over the top for Aaron Wan-Bissaka to volley a cross, which Varane was on hand to nod home.

The Red Devils nearly conceded a penalty in the sixth minute of stoppage time when their new goalkeeper Andre Onana collided with Sasa Kalajdzic while attempting to punch an incoming cross clear. Following a review on VAR, though, the referee waved away calls for a penalty, much to United's relief.

On that note, here are the player ratings for Manchester United:

Andre Onana - 7/10

An encouraging debut for Onana, who made six saves. He was unpurtubed by the occasion and looked confident throughout. However, in the dying embers, he was fortuitous not to concede a penalty.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 7.5/10

What an imperious all-round performance by Wan-Bissaka! He guarded his side of the pitch with great authority, making two clearances and interceptions and also blocked two shots. The right-back later assisted Varane for their only goal of the game with a lovely cross.

Raphael Varane - 8.5/10

Wolves casued him trouble with their high press, but Varane stood firm and weathered the storm before netting the only goal of the game.

Lisandro Martinez - 6/10

The Argentine was anaemic, which isn't surprising considering he was making his first appearance in four months. He also went into the books for a nasty tackle on Neto.

Luke Shaw - 7/10

For the most part, Shaw struggled against Neto's pace and press, but to his credit, made a crucial block late on, which prevented a certain goal for the Wolves.

Casemiro - 7.5/10

The Brazilian provided a protective cover for the Manchester United back four and contributed defensively, making five interceptions and blocking three shots, making two tackles, too. He also made a telling impact in attack, creating one big chance.

Antony - 7/10

A lively presence in attack, Antony took the game to Wolves with his fearless dribbling and made three key passes.

Bruno Fernandes - 6.5/10

The Portuguese playmaker had a bog-standard game but redeemed himself by being involved in the winning goal, laying a nice through-ball for Wan-Bissaka.

Mason Mount - 6/10

Another debutant, but unlike Onana, Mount failed to shine. He was vigilant and tracked back whenever needed but was lackluster in attack. The former Chelsea star didn't muster a single shot or made a key pass.

Alejandro Garnacho - 6/10

He got forward well but didn't quiet make an impact. His decision-making on the ball was poor at times, too.

Marcus Rashford - 6.5/10

Manchester United's top scorer last season, Rashford looked like a pale shadow of his former self. Three of his four attempted shots were blocked, and he looked isolated in the first half when operating as the centre-forward.

Ratings of Manchester United substitutes against Wolves

Victor Lindelof (46' for Martinez) - 5/10

Wolves ran him ragged.

Jadon Sancho (68' for Garnacho) - 6.5/10

He was a lively presence after coming on.

Christian Eriksen (68' for Mount) - 5/10

He was almost a non-factor.

Facundo Pellistri (77' for Antony) - 6/10

He beefed up the backline.

Scott McTominay (88' for Rashford) - N/A

He came on in the final two minutes to see the game off for Manchester United.

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...