Manchester United 1-1 (7-8 on pens.) Middlesbrough: Player ratings as missed Ronaldo penalty costs Red Devils

Manchester United were knocked out of the FA Cup after a 8-7 penalty shootout loss to Championship side Middlesbrough at Old Trafford.

Anthony Elanga missed the decisive penalty by skying his effort as Boro caused a huge upset.

The game ended 1-1 in normal time with Jadon Sancho's 25th-minute opener canceled out by Matt Crooks shortly after the hour mark.

Cristiano Ronaldo missed a penalty in the 20th minute, while Sancho and Bruno Fernandes both saw an effort come off the post.

There was no separating the sides even in extra-time and United seemed to have the edge in the shootout. However, the visitors were clinical in their efforts, scoring all eight kicks.

Middlesbrough now go into the Round of 16 while Manchester United's season just went from bad to worse.

Here are the:

Manchester United Player Ratings

Dean Henderson - 6/10

The Manchester United custodian was a spectator for much of the game but made two important saves late on. In the shootouts, though, he found no luck.

Diogo Dalot - 6.5/10

He wasn't really called into action either, but at least dispatched his penalty in the shootout.

Raphael Varane - 6.5/10

The Frenchman had an easy game but still needs time to return to his best following a lengthy injury lay-off. He was taken off before stoppage-time.

Harry Maguire - 5/10

The Manchester United skipper was in no man's land for much of the game and came a cropper during the equalizer too. He did salvage some pride with a successful penalty in the decider.

Luke Shaw - 7/10

Shaw sprinted forward with a lot of energy, purpose and vision. He completed five key passes and won eight ground duels.

Paul Pogba - 7/10

The Frenchman played his first match since November and performed well, winning a penalty early on and making one crucial ball recovery which also led to their first goal.

Scott McTominay - 6.5/10

McTominay worked hard in midfield to keep everything ticking for Manchester United. He won nine ground and aerial duels each, made four interceptions and three tackles.

Marcus Rashford - 6/10

He saw a goal disallowed for offside but got into some good positions which needed Middlesbrough's attention. Too bad he wasn't on the pitch to take a penalty owing to his withdrawal in the 82nd minute.

Bruno Fernandes - 5.5/10

Fernandes assisted Sancho's goal with an excellent pass but saw an effort of his own come off the post. He visibly waned after the break but had enough in the tank to score in the shootout.

Jadon Sancho - 7/10

The England international was vibrant in the first half. He chipped in against the bar early on and then put Manchester United in front with a well-taken finish but faded in the second stanza.

Cristiano Ronaldo - 5/10

The Portuguese talisman missed a penalty and wasted a few more good chances on a torrid evening, but saved face by converting from 12 yards in the shootout.

Substitutes

Fred - 6/10

He scored in the shootout, besides which there was nothing much to see.

Anthony Elanga - 6/10

The youngster looked to get involved right after coming on and looked dangerous aerially. He missed the decisive penalty in the shootout which ended United's night.

Phil Jones - 6/10

He came on to beef up the home side's defense and avoid a late collapse.

Juan Mata - 6.5/10

A busy bee in extra time while also scoring his penalty with aplomb.

