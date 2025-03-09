Manchester United 1-1 Arsenal: 5 Talking Points as PL giants share spoils in entertaining affair | Premier League 2024-25

Manchester United dealt a blow to Arsenal's slim title hopes, holding the side to a 1-1 draw in the Premier League on Sunday, March 9 at Opd Trafford.

Ad

Heading into the game, the Red Devils aimed to make it back-to-back wins in the league for the first time under Ruben Amorim. He made four changes from the side that won 3-2 against Ipswich Town. Harry Maguire, Manuel Ugarte, Patrick Dorgu, and Rasmus Hojlund dropped out for Victor Lindelof, Casemiro, Noussair Mazraoui, and Christian Eriksen.

The Gunners, meanwhile, were coming off a 0-0 draw against Nottingham Forest. Mikel Arteta made a solitary change from that side as Thomas Partey replaced Jorginho in the center of the park.

Ad

Trending

With Manchester United seeming to be content with holding their shape and playing defensively, Arsenal found it difficult to break their lines and create opportunities. Against the run of play, it was the hosts who took the lead late in the first half. A splendid free-kick from Bruno Fernandes curled past a diving David Raya to break the deadlock.

The visitors poured men forward in the second half as they hoped to find an equaliser. Their continued pressure eventually paid dividends as Declan Rice found a leveller after 74 minutes. Some intricate play down their right flank saw Jurrien Timber find the midfielder whose precise effort from just outside the box found the bottom corner.

Ad

United almost found the winner late on but Fernandes' close-range effort was brilliantly kept out by Raya.

The result means Liverpool are now 15 points clear at the top with Arsenal still having a game in hand. Manchester United, meanwhile, remain rooted in the bottom half with just 34 points from 28 games. Here are the talking points:

Manchester United vs Arsenal Talking Points

#5 United's unbelievable half-time record continues

The Red Devils boast a scarcely believable record when it comes to their games at Old Trafford. The side are yet to lose a game while leading at half-time in the history of the Premier League, with their last such loss in the top flight coming in 1984. They managed to keep hold of it against the Gunners this time around with some solid defending.

Ad

#4 Ayden Heaven's interesting debut

Manchester United's teenage defender Ayden Heaven replaced Leny Yoro for a short spell towards the end of the game, marking his first appearance in the league. The central defender came up through the ranks at Arsenal but moved to Old Trafford just last month, having made a solitary senior appearance with the North Londoners.

#3 Arsenal continue to struggle going forward

The losses of Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz, and Gabriel Jesus in attack have rendered the Gunners attack almost meek. The side find it difficult to stretch defensive lines and create opportunities without the presence of a proper forward and it came to the fore against United again.

Ad

#2 Bruno Fernandes steps up again

Fernandes continues to be a rare silver lining in what has been a dismal season for the Red Devils. He opened the scoring with a brilliant set piece, taking his tally to 12 goals and 13 assists this season. His vision and attacking impetus continue to be vital for the side as they look to climb up the table.

#1 The Premier League title race is all but over

Heading into the fixture, Arsenal needed a result to keep the pressure on Liverpool who beat Southampton earlier. However, back-to-back draws now mean the side are likely too far off of the Reds to make the title race interesting.

With 15 points to catch up and just 10 games to go, it seems likely that Arteta's side will finish runner-up yet again.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback