Manchester United 1-1 Arsenal: Gunners' Player Ratings as Declan Rice scores thumping leveler to salvage a point | Premier League 2024-25

Arsenal came from behind to secure a 1-1 draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday, March 10.

As a result, the Gunners move up to 55 points but trail leaders Liverpool by a whopping 15, with the league all but decided at this point. Manchester United climb to 14th with 34 points from their 28 matches.

Arsenal made a dominant start to the contest and barely allowed Manchester United any space in midfield. Martin Odegaard used his quick footwork and was supported by Declan Rice, who kept things tidy in midfield for the Gunners. However, they lacked the same conviction in the final third as they failed to create any decent chances.

With six attempted shots in the first half, Arsenal managed to direct just two of those efforts on target. Manchester United struggled in midfield as Casemiro and Christian Eriksen were unable to mitigate the threat posed by the visitors. However, they grabbed an unexpected lead on the stroke of half-time as Fernandes smashed in a free-kick from about 25 yards.

The hosts carried a slender one-goal cushion heading into half-time against the run of play.

Former Arsenal youth academy star Ayden Heaven replaced Leny Yoro for his Premier League debut for Manchester United in the second half. Mikel Arteta made multiple changes too as he looked to bring his team back into the contest. That moment came in the 74th minute as Jurrien Timber set up Declan Rice for the leveler smashed in off the post.

Raya came to Arsenal's rescue on multiple occasions in the second period as he made a stunning save to deny Noussair Mazraoui a certain goal. He also made a good stop on the goalline and showed his brilliance late in the game to keep Manchester United at bay. The Gunners, on the other hand, did not create much apart from a half-chance for Gabriel Martinelli.

The game ended in an entertaining draw and on that note, here are the Gunners' player ratings.

Arsenal Player Ratings

David Raya - 8/10

Raya's positioning for the first goal was questionable as he moved too far away to one side and the goal was scored on the other side. However, he made up for that with five stunning saves.

Jurrien Timber - 7.5/10

Timber had a good game for the Gunners as he won five duels in defence, making two clearances and two tackles as well. He also provided the assist for Arsenal's equalizer in the second half.

William Saliba - 7.5/10

Saliba was solid in defence and was an unsung hero as he won all six of his duels, making four clearances, three interceptions and one tackle.

Gabriel Magalhaes - 7/10

Gabriel had a decent game as well, winning two of his duels and making five clearances, one block and one interception. He also played one key pass.

Riccardo Calafiori - 6/10

Calfiori was below par as he won just one of his five duels in defence and also lost possession of the ball five times. However, he did make one clearance and one interception.

Martin Odegaard - 7.5/10

Odegaard had another impressive game with the ball as he passed it with 93% accuracy, including three key passes. He also attempted three shots on target and won two duels.

Thomas Partey - 7.5/10

Partey had a solid game in midfield as he played two key passes, completed two dribbles past opponents and also won five duels.

Declan Rice - 8/10

Rice was Arsenal's best player alongside Raya as he scored the all-important leveler late in the game. He also won three duels and made one interception.

Ethan Nwaneri - 6/10

Nwaneri had a rather subpar performance and was unable to make any sort of impact in the final third. He could not complete any crosses and did not even attempt any shots.

Mikel Merino - 6.5/10

Merino had a decent chance to score in the first half but could not impact the game more than that. He played two key passes and won four duels.

Leandro Trossard - 7/10

Trossard had a decent game on the left flank as he attempted six shots, but just one was on target. He also played two key passes and won four duels.

Substitutes

Gabriel Martinelli - 6/10

Martinelli looked slightly rusty in front of goal as he missed two glorious chances to score.

Myles Lewis-Skelly - 6.5/10

He replaced Calafiori and put in a decent performance for the Gunners towards the end.

Kieran Tierney - 6.5/10

He replaced Partey and put in a good cameo in the second half.

