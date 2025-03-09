Manchester United 1-1 Arsenal: Red Devils player ratings as Bruno Fernandes and Declan Rice strikes see points shared

Declan Rice's well-taken shot (74') canceled Bruno Fernandes' beautiful free kick (45+2') to ensure Manchester United and Arsenal shared the points at Old Trafford in their Premier League clash.

The result sees the Gunners fall 15 points behind table-topping Liverpool, while Ruben Amorim's side remains 14th, eight points off the top half.

Manchester United player ratings

Andre Onana - 7/10

If you discount his woeful passing, Andre Onana had a fabulous game for the hosts. He completed just 32% of his 37 passes but made up for his dreadful passing with five saves.

Leny Yoro - 7/10

The young Frenchman had a solid game before coming off with an injury at halftime. He completed 21 of 23 passes and won five of six duels before he went off.

Matthijs de Ligt - 7.5/10

The Dutch defender was a warrior in the game and the glue that held the host's defense together. He won the two tackles he attempted and won five of the seven duels he entered.

Victor Lindelof- 7/10

The Swedish defender played well in a busy game for the Red Devils' defense at Old Trafford. He completed 19 of 21 passes and won three of four duels against Arsenal.

Noussair Mazraoui- 7.5/10

The Moroccan international was impressive as a wingback for Ruben Amorim's side. He won four of seven duels, tested David Raya once, and made eight defensive actions in the game.

Diogo Dalot- 7/10

The Portuguese defender played a decent game for the Red Devils, although Dalot could improve his decision-making and passing in the future. He won two of three tackles and four of six duels in the game.

Bruno Fernandes- 8/10

The Manchester United captain was class personified against Arsenal, and his free kick will live long in the fans' memory despite the club's torrid season. Bruno Fernandes completed 30 of 35 passes and won six of nine duels in the match.

Casemiro- 7.5/10

The Brazilian midfielder was dependable and solid for the Red Devils against the Gunners. Casemiro made the most tackles in the game (4) and won the most duels (12) in a dominant display from the former Real Madrid star.

Alejandro Garnacho- 7.5/10

The Argentine star was fabulous for the hosts. He was the most fouled player on the pitch three times. He created one chance and won seven of the ten duels he entered. He won the freekick that allowed Bruno Fernandes to give his side the lead just before halftime.

Christian Eriksen- 6.5/10

The Danish midfielder was not at his best for Manchester United today. He lost three of his four duels, did not create any chances, and did not manage any shots.

Joshua Zirkzee- 6/10

The Dutch forward did not have his best game for the Red Devils and struggled to get involved in the match effectively while leading the line for Ruben Amorim's side. He lost six duels and only managed one shot against Arsenal.

Manchester United substitutions

Ayden Heaven- 6.5/10

The young defender came on for Leny Yoro at halftime and was solid for Manchester United against Arsenal. He made six defensive actions and won three out of five duels against his former side.

Toby Collyer- 6.5/10

The young midfielder came on for the final 15 minutes of the game and was a solid addition to the Red Devils' effort against Arsenal.

Rasmus Hojlund- 5/10

The Danish striker had another disappointing performance after coming on for the final 15 minutes of the game. He could not manage a shot on target in the game and even managed to squander a chance to snatch a win for Manchester United.

