Manchester United 1-1 Club America: Manchester United player ratings

Chong impressed on the wing and his cross earned United the goal

Manchester United began their pre-season against Club America at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Arizona with a draw as United came back with Juan Mata's goal from Tahith Chong's brilliance.

New goalkeeper Lee Grant started for United in the first game of the pre-season tour, he looked good in his debut, 18-year-old Tahith Chong impressed on the wing and his cross earned United the goal.

Man Utd started well attacking Club America as Martial started to look fresh and brilliant on the ball as he had a couple of chances in the first fifteen minutes, then United slowed down a bit that gave Club America a chance to get into their game as they had a couple of good shots saved by the new goalkeeper Grant. The first half finished without a goal.

In the second half, Club America took the lead around an hour mark with a decent cross from the left side, and their striker got in between the United defence and provided a powerful header past Joel Pereira. United had to wait until the 79th minute to score the equalizer with Juan Mata's right-footed strike that rolled past the Club American goalkeeper.

Mata scored the equaliser for United

Lee Grant 7

A couple of good saves in the first half, looking comfortable in the air, had a decent debut for his new club.

Luke Shaw 7

He Looked fit and seemed like he wanted to stamp his authority on left back position, often drove past the left flank and almost got a goal for that.

Chris Smalling 6

Inconsistent, he looked better in clearing danger but looked awkward while tackling lacked his presence for the opposition's goal.

Eric Bailly 5

A decent first half shoved away the opposition with his strength and control, but he was not 100% yet in the second half when he was caught under the ball, which led to Club America's goal.

Antonio Valencia 6

He looked good going forward on the right side but not in full control of his own box with hurried clearings instead of passing to a player.

Ander Herrera 5

Worked hard but not able to dominate midfield, his header, which came of the post, led to Mata's equalizer.

Scott McTominay 6

He made his physical presence in the game neat and cool as usual tried an overhead in the opposition box but didn't come off.

Andreas Pereira 6

Played well in a box to box role cleared the danger with his timely presence and passed the ball forward quickly, but he could do a lot more than that.

Demetri Mitchell 5

Had a bright start in the first half unable to find a similar game in the second half.

Juan Mata 8

Neat and simple as usual, his shot in the first half hit the post and a second-half goal that made United come back to the game.

Anthony Martial 6.5

He was the key man in the attacking flow in the first involved in every attack but looked not completely fit as he became a little bit fat over the summer. Lacked a similar sort of performance in the second half.

Substitutes

Joel Pereira 6 (for Grant)

He made a good save at the start of the second half but couldn't do anything about the goal in the second half with defensive inefficiency.

Tahith Chong 7 (for Martial)

The future looked bright for the youngster it seems that he can be the right winger Man Utd missing. His cross was the reason for Man Utd's goal.

Timothy Fosu-Mensah 6 (for Valencia)

Neat and tidy showed some power in his forward movement but should have controlled the cross in the second half which led to the goal.

Matteo Darmian 6 (for Shaw)

Did okay but not an attacking threat like Shaw while moving forward.

Mason Greenwood N/A (for Mitchell)

Not enough time to evaluate but looks good and is a bright prospect for United.

Axel Tuanzebe N/A (for Mc Tominay)

Came too late in the 87th minute, not enough time to evaluate.

Angel Gomes N/A (for Mata)

Gomes came on as a substitute for Mata in the 87th minute and not much time left to evaluate.