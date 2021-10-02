Manchester United 1-1 Everton: 5 talking points as Andros Townsend strike forces a share of the spoils | Premier League 2021-22

Manchester United were held to a dour 1-1 draw by Everton at Old Trafford in the Premier League. That has increased the pressure on their beleaguered manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Anthony Martial's opening goal was cancelled out by Andros Townsend in the 65th-minute, leaving the Red Devils with just two home wins in their last seven games.

Despite a changed line-up, the hosts created a few half-chances. But it wasn't until Bruno Fernandes found a clear opening in Everton's defence that allowed United to take the lead. He brilliantly picked out Martial, who was unmarked on the left, as the Frenchman then scampered forward to connect with the ball and fire home an unstoppable effort.

The Toffees were decent in the first stanza. But their quality eventually showed after the break in a well-worked counter-attack that ended with Townsend firing home the equaliser.

United quickly upped the ante, throwing in the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Paul Pogba and Jadon Sancho. But they struggled to break down Everton, who stayed deep in their half and held firm. Ronaldo, the hero in Untied's Champions League victory earlier this week, missed two good chances, while Sancho came close to scoring the winner in the game's dying embers.

Eventually, Everton forced a share of the spoils to become the first team to draw away at United in consecutive seasons. On that note, here are the key talking points from the game:

#5 Old Trafford no longer a fortress

Old Trafford isn't intimidating for visiting sides anymore.

It's almost like those harrowing days of David Moyes, under whom Old Trafford lost its sheen and became a happy hunting ground for visiting sides.

Now, under Solsjkaer, the Theatre of Dreams is once again looking less like a fortress and more like a theatre of nightmares. United have now won only two of their last seven home games, having won eight of their previous ten.

Back-to-back home defeats to West Ham and Aston Villa in the league and Carabao Cup were embarrassing enough. Everton's draw on Saturday adds to United's misery at home.

If it wasn't for Ronaldo's stoppage-time heroics against Villarreal on Wednesday, it could've been four winless games in a row at home for the Red Devils. But that does little to mask the issue at hand.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 9 - Manchester United have conceded at least once in each of their last nine league matches at Old Trafford, their longest run of games without a clean sheet at home in the top-flight since February 1971 (10 games). Countered. 9 - Manchester United have conceded at least once in each of their last nine league matches at Old Trafford, their longest run of games without a clean sheet at home in the top-flight since February 1971 (10 games). Countered. https://t.co/xjpQ1Sc0Hm

Once an impenetrable fortress where away sides feared coming, Old Trafford has, sadly become a fertile ground for visiting teams. Visitors simply aren't intimidated at Old Trafford, or so it seems.

#4 Everton catch Manchester United on the break

Townsend rounded off a brilliant counter-attacking move for Everton.

Knowing that United are going to dominate possession, Everton were content sitting back and hitting their mighty rivals on the break. That ploy yielded rich dividends in the second half, helping Everton claim a share of the spoils.

Demarai Gray, the real architect of the goal, produced a good run before snatching the ball off Fred. He then fed Doucoure, who raced forward. United were too slow to catch up. That allowed Gray to evade three red shirts to feed an unmarked Townsend to finish the job.

Andros Townsend does the Siiuuuuuu at Old Trafford! 🤭

He enjoys a goal in Manchester! A wonderful flowing move!



He enjoys a goal in Manchester! A wonderful flowing move! Andros Townsend does the Siiuuuuuu at Old Trafford! 🤭



He enjoys a goal in Manchester! A wonderful flowing move! https://t.co/8DYwq0GdY1

The former Crystal Palace man made no mistake. He took a touch before firing into the bottom corner to leave De Gea stranded. He then followed up by his 'Siuuu' celebration.

