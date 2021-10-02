Manchester United 1-1 Everton: Red Devils' player ratings from a disappointing draw at Old Trafford | Premier League 2021-22

Manchester United and Everton played out a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford in their Premier League encounter on Saturday. Anthony Martial scored for the home side while Andros Townsend got on the scoresheet for the visitors.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s much-changed United side started brightly but allowed the visitors to edge their way back into the game. But as the half looked to be coming to a goalless conclusion, Martial finished off a well-worked United move to put his side ahead.

The second half saw Manchester United dominate possession, so it was a shock when Everton equalized in the 65th minute. The Toffees cleared a United corner and sprung a ruthless counter-attack. The attack ended with Townsend calmly slotting the ball into the far corner to level the score.

The remainder of the game saw lots of action but no clear-cut chances as both sides had to settle for a point each. Yerry Mina looked to have won the game for Rafael Benitez’ men late on but saw his effort ruled out for offside. As such, both sides passed up the opportunity to rise to the top of the league table.

Manchester United player ratings from the game

The Spaniard continued his fine form with a couple of smart saves to keep Everton at bay. However, he was left far too exposed for Everton’s equalizer that ruined his clean sheet.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 9 - Manchester United have conceded at least once in each of their last nine league matches at Old Trafford, their longest run of games without a clean sheet at home in the top-flight since February 1971 (10 games). Countered. 9 - Manchester United have conceded at least once in each of their last nine league matches at Old Trafford, their longest run of games without a clean sheet at home in the top-flight since February 1971 (10 games). Countered. https://t.co/xjpQ1Sc0Hm

Wan-Bissaka was on fine form in this clash against Everton

Wan-Bissaka benefitted from his enforced mid-week break and delivered an excellent performance at right-back. Not only was he solid in defense, he looked threatening when he joined in the attack as well.

Lindelof continues to acquit himself well in the absence of the injured Harry Maguire. He looked calm and confident in the United backline.

The Frenchman has adjusted well to the rigours of the Premier League and was dominant in defense against Everton.

Shaw shook off last weekend’s injury and put in yet another impressive shift at left-back for the Red Devils.

McTominay delivered a tough-tackling and hard-working display in the Manchester United midfield. A third start this week did not seem to have had much effect on the Scotsman.

A highly encouraging and energetic midfield display ended on a sour note for the Brazilian. Fred was brushed aside far too easily in the build-up to Everton’s equalizer and was replaced soon after.

Greenwood looked threatening when on the ball, completing four dribbles and going close with a couple of his efforts. However, the youngster was unable to find the net as his lean period in front of goal rolled on.

The Manchester United skipper created several chances in a typically passionate and high-energy performance. Fernandes did not just contribute offensively, but also tracked back well.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 50 - Bruno Fernandes' assist was his 50th goal involvement in 58 @premierleague appearances (30 goals, 20 assists); only Andy Cole (43), Alan Shearer (54) and Eric Cantona (54) reached 50 combined goals and assists in fewer games in the competition. Nifty. 50 - Bruno Fernandes' assist was his 50th goal involvement in 58 @premierleague appearances (30 goals, 20 assists); only Andy Cole (43), Alan Shearer (54) and Eric Cantona (54) reached 50 combined goals and assists in fewer games in the competition. Nifty. https://t.co/mszliC27jt

Anthony Martial: 6/10

Martial chose an important moment to bag his first goal of the season for Manchester United

The Frenchman was not at his dazzling best on the left wing, but bagged his first goal of the season at an important juncture.

Cavani was rewarded for his energetic mid-week cameo with a starting role and delivered a characteristically hard-working performance. However, his scoring touch was not quite there, and he was replaced by Ronaldo just before the hour mark.

Substitutes:

Sancho showed flashes of his ability after coming on in the second half but was unable to make an impact on proceedings.

United’s star striker endured a frustrating outing as a substitute as a well-organised Everton defense starved him of clear-cut chances.

Pogba looked threatening after coming on in the 70th minute and created a few decent chances, but could not help Manchester United over the line.

