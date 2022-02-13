Manchester United 1-1 Southampton: 5 Talking Points as Red Devils drop points yet again | Premier League 2021-22

Manchester United failed to win a Premier League game yet again as they drew 1-1 against Southampton at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Ralf Rangick's men started the game on a stronger note. They were firing on all cylinders and had the visitors hanging by a thread. Cristiano Ronaldo came close to opening the account but was denied off the line in the early phases of the game. The hosts were persistent in their attempts and their relentless counter-attacking football really caused Southampton all sorts of trouble.

Manchester United were rewarded with a goal in the 21st minute of the game. Jadon Sancho slotted one in from close range following some great work by Marcus Rashford to square off a pass. Following the goal, Southampton started revving things up. They created numerous chances but were unable to get an equalizer by the end of the first half.

However, the visitors came out roaring following the restart. They scored in the 48th minute of the game as Che Adams tucked one past David de Gea following some brilliant vision by Mohamed Elyounoussi to find him. The 27-year-old saw Raphael Varane dangling and wasted no time in playing the pass past United's back-line. Following the equalizer both teams tried to find the winning goal, but it was not meant to be and the game ended in a draw eventually.

On that note, here's a look at five talking points from the game:

#5 Harry Maguire in the spotlight

Harry Maguire had a game to forget.

Manchester United captain and defender Harry Maguire is struggling to regain his lost form. Fans have started raising questions over his selection week in, week out. Amidst this corundum the Englishman produced an awful performance against Southampton.

Although Maguire did not have much trouble in the opening half, the second half exposed him badly. He was bullied by Armando Broja for the majority of the second half. His positioning left a lot to be desired and his sluggishness allowed the visitors to have a go on numerous occasions. Meanwhile, his failure to mark Che Adams added fuel to the fire.

He should be grateful for Raphael Varane and de Gea, otherwise Maguire's mistakes could've turned costly.

#4 Manchester United fail to kill the game

Bruno Fernandes dawns a frustrated look.

This has been a persistent issue for Manchester United this season. They have not been able to kill the game despite having the best of chances. They have not been able to turn their opening half performances into victories.

Manchester United were first to score in all of their previous three games but have failed to hold on to them. They drew 1-1 against Middlesbrough in the FA Cup before losing on penalties and then drew 1-1 against Burnley as well.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 1998 - For only the second time in their Premier League history, Manchester United have failed to win back-to-back matches despite being ahead at half-time in both, having last done so in December 1998. Slipped. 1998 - For only the second time in their Premier League history, Manchester United have failed to win back-to-back matches despite being ahead at half-time in both, having last done so in December 1998. Slipped. https://t.co/z9mwt6PWuP

The Red Devils have not been able to replicate their opening-half performances in the later stages of the game. They lose the plot completely following the restart and it is quite evident. Rangnick will have a lot to assess if he is to turn the tide.

