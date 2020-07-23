Manchester United 1-1 West Ham United: Man United Player Ratings as Ole’s men edge closer to top-4 finish | Premier League 2019-20

Both parties were left reasonably satisfied by the result as Manchester United drew 1-1 with West Ham United at Old Trafford on Tuesday evening.

The draw saw the Red Devils climb to third in the table ahead of the final day showdown against fifth-placed Leicester City, while the Hammers secured their top-flight status for another season.

Michail Antonio’s penalty just before the break was cancelled out by Mason Greenwood’s effort five minutes after the restart in a game where clear-cut chances came at a premium as players on both sides seemed to be huffing and puffing by the time the final whistle blew.

It ends all square at Old Trafford#MUNWHU pic.twitter.com/aWrGyYFGF8 — Premier League (@premierleague) July 22, 2020

Manchester United seemed to be smarting from their defeat to Chelsea in the FA Cup semifinal and started the game on the front foot, knocking the ball around with ease.

However, West Ham soaked up the early pressure by sitting deep and defending resolutely to gradually gain a foothold in the game. Having evened up the balance of play, the Hammers then went ahead on the stroke of half time.

The visitors were awarded a penalty after Paul Pogba was adjudged to have handled Declan Rice’s powerful strike. Antonio, who has been on fire since the restart, maintained his composure and coolly rolled the spotkick into the net.

Manchester United clawed their way back into the game mere minutes after the restart. Mason Greenwood blasted a powerful strike past Lukasz Fabianski after playing a neat one-two with Anthony Martial.

However, the goal only served to spur West Ham back into action as they launched a number of attacks at the Manchester United goal. Eventually, both sides ran out of steam as the game wore on and seemed to wordlessly agree on a draw with neither goalkeeper being unduly tested.

As both sides walk away fairly content with the result, here are the Manchester United player ratings from their final home game of the 2019-20 Premier League season.

Manchester United player ratings after the club's 1-1 home draw with West Ham United:

Eager to put his nightmare showing at the Wembley behind him, David de Gea displayed impeccable handing and impressive reflexes to keep West Ham at bay, with Antonio’s penalty being the only effort to get past him.

Timothy Fosu-Mensah: 5/10

A somewhat surprise inclusion in Manchester United’s most recent matchday squads, Timothy Fosu-Mensah got forward well but showed signs of his relative rustiness by not making the most of getting into good attacking positions.

He was replaced by Aaron Wan-Bissaka at the interval after picking up a booking in the first half.

Victor Lindelof dealt well with the pace and physicality of Antonio, not allowing the in-form striker any clear chances at the Manchester United goal and was fairly tidy in the heart of the home team's defence.

After shaking off a head injury in the FA Cup semifinal loss to Chelsea, Harry Maguire was solid in defence and pinged balls over the top of the West Ham midfield to start Manchester United attacks off with regularity.

Brandon Williams: 7/10

Brandon Williams put in another all-action display on the left flank for the home side.

Brandon Williams was one of Manchester United’s star performers, making several great forward runs while also marshalling Jarrod Bowen well. Although his energy levels flagged as the game wore on, it was another encouraging showing from Williams in his breakout season.