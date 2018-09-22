Manchester United 1-1 Wolverhampton: 4 talking points

United were held to a 1-1 draw at home

Manchester United came to Old Trafford after three away victories at Burnley, Watford and Young Boys but could not make it four in a row as they were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Wolves.

Old Trafford earlier welcomed back Sir Alex Ferguson after his surgery. However, he would not have liked what he saw unfolding in front of him. United looked good in parts but again their consistency or the lack of it let them down yet again.

They failed to create enough chances and were too narrow at times which made defending for Wolves very easy. Fred scored his first goal for United after a sublime touch from Paul Pogba.

Their opponents looked plucky and took their chance well, with Moutinho scoring his first goal for the club in brilliant fashion.

Let's take a look at 5 talking points from the game:

#4 Sanchez has not come good for United

Alexis Sanchez arrived in January as part of a swap deal with Arsenal which involved Henrikh Mkhitaryan going the other way. After 9 months at the club, it is safe to say that the no.7 curse has hit yet another player at Old Trafford.

No one can deny the hard work he puts in but it accounts for very little in United's end product. He epitomises the inconsistency dogging United at the moment. Against Wolves, the Chilean had just one shot, which was blocked.

He made just 2 key passes and had only 51 touches before he was hauled off predictably. Anthony Martial was brought on in his place and while he didn't exactly set the stage on fire, the Frenchman seemed more confident, egged on by his goal in midweek.

