Manchester United 1-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers: 5 Hits & Flops

Tarkesh Jha FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 23 Sep 2018, 00:24 IST

Wolves collected a credible point at Old Trafford

Manchester United dropped points in the Premier League yet again, as Wolverhampton Wanderers secured a draw at Old Trafford. Fred, United's latest Brazilian recruit opened the scoring for Jose Mourinho's team.

However, Joao Moutinho pulled a goal back for Wolves in the second half, and they managed to hold on to it until the end of proceedings. Notably, both these goals were against the run of play.

It was a rather open match and United had chances until the final minute to restore the lead. However, Wolves' determination and tenacity was superb and they thwarted every single threat that United's players posed on the field.

Here are five players who endured completely contrasting fortunes in this match:

Flop: Romelu Lukaku

The Belgian lacked service upfront and was considerably phased out of the game by some diligent defending from Wolves’ backline.

His aerial threat was monitored quite well, but Lukaku was far too immobile and somewhat erratic in possession whenever a situation arose. He messed up a couple of attacking moves when Paul Pogba was moving inside the box and required a final pass from Lukaku.

The Belgian drifted out wide to run at the defenders but his impact was very tactically neutralized by Wolves’ defenders.

His hold up play was dodgy at times and Lukaku hardly moved out of his line to contribute in attacking moves. He was often dispossessed, and did not have the required impact on the game.

