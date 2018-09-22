Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Manchester United 1-1 Wolves: 3 things that went wrong for Mourinho’s men

Emmanuel Ayamga
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
851   //    22 Sep 2018, 23:28 IST

Enter captio
Man United drew 1-1 with Wolves on Saturday

Manchester United’s three-game winning streak was brought to an end on Saturday, following a dull 1-1 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League. The Red Devils had won each of their last two league games but failed to make it three in a row following the latest setback.

For the majority of the game, Jose Mourinho’s men looked like they would be able to conjure a winner, but that was as far as it got, as Moutinho’s second-half strike saw the visitors snatch a well-deserved draw.

Very few positives can be taken from this game, but the fact that Man United fans saw the real Paul Pogba today is enough consolation. That, coupled with the fact that Fred got on the scoresheet can offer the Old Trafford faithful some respite.

But there were a lot more that went wrong during the game, which ultimately accounted for Mourinho’s men failing to take all three points.

Here are three things that went wrong for Man United in the game against Wolves:

#3 Defensive frailties resurface

<p>
It was a poor defensive showing from Man United

It’s becoming boring to speak about how bad Manchester United’s defence is. It seems the team’s three wins in a row had made some fans forget that their defensive frailties are still not solved.

For some reason, the central defensive pairing of Chris Smalling and Victor Lindelof seems not to be working no matter how long they play together. Against Wolves on Saturday, both players were sluggish and often too slow to react to threatening attacks that came their way.

In fact, Moutinho’s goal could have been avoided had Lindelof been there to cover up when Luke Shaw failed to throw in a tackle to prevent the earlier cross.

This was a game that Man United completely dominated and perhaps deserved to have easily won. However, all their work was once again undone by a lethargic defensive showing. Wolves barely created clear-cut chances, but on every occasion, they went forward, the United defenders were uncomfortable.

The result could have been different, but the problematic defence of the Red Devils cost the team.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Alexis Sanchez Anthony Martial
Emmanuel Ayamga
ANALYST
I am a student of the game. I like to read good articles and a passionate football fan.
What Went Wrong For Anthony Martial?
RELATED STORY
Premier League In Focus: 5 things to look forward to in...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United 1-1 Wolverhampton: 4 errors that cost...
RELATED STORY
Best possible Manchester United XI to face Wolves
RELATED STORY
Manchester United vs Wolverhampton: 5 Points to look...
RELATED STORY
3 men who could become the next Manchester United manager
RELATED STORY
Mourinho slams Manchester United attitude after Wolves...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United 1 - 1 Wolverhampton Wanderers: Three...
RELATED STORY
Wolves boss Nuno ignoring Manchester United talk
RELATED STORY
Ferguson returns to Old Trafford for Manchester United v...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us