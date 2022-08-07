Manchester United 1-2 Brighton & Hove Albion: United Player Ratings as Red Devils kickstart Ten Hag era with loss | Premier League 2022-23

Manchester United were beaten 2-1 by Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford in their 2022-23 Premier League opener on Sunday.

A first-half double from Pascal Gross was enough to secure all three points for the Seagulls, despite an Alexis Mac Allister own goal reducing arrears. It was an abject display from the hosts, who looked subpar all afternoon. The introduction of Cristiano Ronaldo in the second half proved futile too.

UtdFaithfuls @UtdFaithfuls Welcome to Manchester United, Erik ten Hag Welcome to Manchester United, Erik ten Hag 💔 https://t.co/6OCijXI3cm

Erik ten Hag, who became the first Manchester United manager to lose his first game in charge since Louis van Gaal in 2014, has been served a baptism of fire. It was Brighton's first win at Old Trafford and their second on the trot against United, having beat them 4-0 in May.

The Red Devils have plenty of work to do ahead of facing Brentford next weekend. On that note, here are the player ratings for Manchester United:

David de Gea - 4.5/10

The Spaniard could've done better for both Brighton goals, especially the second, which he parried into Gross' path.

Diego Dalot - 7/10

He was good in possession and made some timely interceptions and blocks in the first half when Brighton had the momentum. Dalot had a role to play in the Brighton own goal too.

Harry Maguire - 6/10

The Manchester United captain's lack of awareness led to Brighton's opening goal, as he was nowhere near Danny Welbeck, who squared the ball for Gross to score.

Maguire looked to get his team forward with a few long balls but went into the books for a challenge on Leandro Trossard.

Lisandro Martinez - 6/10

Not the best debut for Martinez, who looked hesitant and went into the referee's books in the first half. However, it wasn't all doom and gloom. The Argentine fought hard for the ball and looked dangerous in the air on set-pieces.

Luke Shaw - 5/10

He left acres of space on the left flank, which Brighton made the most of it by scoring twice in the first half. Shaw's forward runs didn't yield anything meaningful as well.

Scott McTominay - 4/10

He lost the ball in the build-up to Brighton's opening goal. McTominay was sloppy in possession and weak in duels. A nasty challenge on Felipe Caicedo got him booked.

Fred - 4/10

The Brazilian was caught out on numerous occasions and was late to react in the build-up to Brighton's second goal. He attempted one good shot from long range, but that didn't eclipse a genuinely poor display.

Bruno Fernandes - 5/10

The Portuguese wasted a good chance early on by firing his effort well over the bar. He laid out a few good crosses, but they didn't come to fruition.

Jadon Sancho - 6/10

He was the hub of creativity for Manchester United, with everything good from the hosts stemming through Sancho.

Christian Eriksen - 6/10

The Danish talisman threw in some good free-kicks and corners but struggled to impact the game much from open play.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave Christian Eriksen's game by numbers vs. Brighton:



79 touches

43 passes completed

7 long passes

6 crosses

4 tackles

3 chances created

3 shots



United's best player when he dropped to DM. Christian Eriksen's game by numbers vs. Brighton:79 touches43 passes completed7 long passes6 crosses4 tackles3 chances created3 shotsUnited's best player when he dropped to DM. https://t.co/jugisr2nVR

Nevertheless, it was a decent Manchester United debut for the Dane.

Marcus Rashford - 4/10

Rashford struggled to get involved in the opening stanza, spurning a glorious chance after the break.

𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad 📸 - Cristiano provides a perfect pass for Rashford but he's denied by the goalkeeper. 📸 - Cristiano provides a perfect pass for Rashford but he's denied by the goalkeeper. https://t.co/u0UdFqGPen

Ratings of Manchester United Substitutes

Cristiano Ronaldo - 6/10

The talismanic number 7 couldn't work his magic despite his best efforts, despite showing glimpses of his potential.

Tyrell Malacia - N/A

The new signing didn't have enough time to make an impact.

Donny van de Beek - 5/10

It was a poor cameo from the Dutchman, who could be sent out on loan again if his performances don't improve.

Anthony Elanga - N/A

He was brought in the 89th minute but struggled to make an impression.

Alejandro Ferreyra - N/A

He came on at the same time as Malacia in the 90th minute but barely got a sniff of the ball.

